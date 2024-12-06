Nasarawa State Governor, Abdullahi Sule, condemned the theft of harvested rice from a government farm in Jangwa, Awe LGA

Nasarawa State Governor, Abdullahi Sule, has expressed deep disappointment over the theft of harvested rice from a government farm located in the Jangwa community of Awe Local Government Area.

The incident involved yet-to-be-identified criminals who invaded the farm and carted away an unspecified quantity of rice.

The governor made this known while receiving a delegation from the Azara community, led by His Royal Highness, Sarkin Azara, Dr. Kabiru Musa Ibrahim, at the Government House, Lafia, on Thursday, December 5, Vanguard reported.

Governor Sule warns perpetrators

A statement from his Chief Press Secretary, Ibrahim Addra, highlighted Sule’s comments:

“Whereas the state government is pleased with the yield recorded, it is however saddened by the level of theft recorded.”

The governor described the theft as a severe setback for the state, especially given the ongoing efforts to bolster food security and support local agricultural development.

Sule issued a stern warning to those involved in such criminal activities, saying,

“The state government will not hesitate to deal decisively with anyone caught in the act.”

Despite the setback, Governor Sule reassured the people that the government remains committed to advancing agricultural initiatives, The Punch reported.

“We will not be deterred. We are determined that Nasarawa State, being an agricultural state, that the government must be at the forefront in agricultural activities,” he stated.

