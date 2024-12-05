Kenneth Imansuangbon, a former governorship aspirant of the Labour Party in Edo State, has resigned

Kenneth Imansuangbon, a former governorship aspirant of the Labour Party (LP) in Edo State, has officially resigned from the party.

Imansuangbon cited a deepening crisis of leadership and a lack of internal democracy as key reasons for his departure.

As reported by the News Agency of Nigeria, Imansuangbon submitted his resignation letter on Wednesday, December 4, in Benin, directed to Julius Abure, the LP National Chairperson, as well as the chairperson of his local Ward in Ewohimi.

This move comes after Imansuangbon lost in the LP's governorship primary to Olumide Akpata, the former president of the Nigerian Bar Association, and following the party's third-place finish in the Edo 2024 governorship election.

Imansuangbon raises accusations against LP leadership

Imansuangbon, who is famously known as the “Rice man” for his annual philanthropic rice distribution across Edo State, accused the LP leadership of straying from the party's foundational principles, Vanguard reported.

He claimed the party had become increasingly incapable of offering Nigerians a credible political alternative.

"The leadership of the Labour Party has turned the party into a commercial entity, abandoning the core values of the Mama, Papa, Pikin slogan, which was meant to inspire grassroots trust," Imansuangbon said.

Calls for credible political alternatives

The educationist and philanthropist, who has spent over 25 years empowering leaders and assisting the less privileged, highlighted the need for a political movement that embodies integrity and purpose, Premium Times reported.

“My decision to leave the party was not easy, but it became necessary to dissociate myself from the confusion and lack of direction within LP,” he emphasized.

Imansuangbon, who had previously been affiliated with both the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Edo State, maintained that the LP’s current trajectory was inconsistent with its founding values and vision for a better Nigeria.

