The G-5 governors of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) are on the brink of announcing the presidential candidate they will support at the forthcoming general elections in 2023.

As reported by the Punch newspaper, the quintet is expected to reveal their candidate on Thursday, January 5.

A source revealed that the G-5 governors may announce their preferred presidential candidate in Ibadan at the flag-off of Governor Seyi Makinde's campaign. Photo: Governor Samuel Ortom

It was further revealed that the quintet which consists of Governor Nyesom Wike (Rivers), Seyi Makinde (Oyo), Okezie Ikpeazu (Abia), Samuel Ortom (Benue), and Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu states will be considering Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party who was formerly a member of the PDP.

This leaves the presidential candidate of the PDP, Atiku Abubakar on a slippery as he will not be getting the support of the quintet who has been at loggerheads over the imbalance in the leadership of the party.

On the part of supporting Obi, a top source revealed that ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo had earlier reached out to the G-5 governors to lobby for Obi

The source said:

“The governors are considering Obasanjo’s advice that the Presidency should come to the South in 2023. Obasanjo has advised them to support Obi because he believes that if the Presidency comes to the South, it should go to the South East.

“That is why at their last meeting in London, he lobbied for Obi because justice and fairness demand that South-East should produce the next president.’’

The source who also revealed when the G-5 governors will make their candidate official, said:

"The governors will announce their preferred candidate next week. If there is no major event before January 5 when Makinde will kick off his campaign, they will make the announcement on that day in Ibadan.’’

