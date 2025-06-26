Omenuko Ndigbo United has criticised Peter Obi for distancing himself from efforts to unite opposition parties ahead of the 2027 presidential election

The group warned that Obi's approach mirrors his 2023 strategy, which they claim divided the opposition and aided APC’s victory

They urged Obi to clarify his position on the coalition, saying Igbo chances in 2027 or 2031 hinge on unity and clear political commitment

Owerri, Imo state - A pan-Igbo youth group, Omenuko Ndigbo United, has criticised Labour Party presidential candidate in the 2023 elections, Peter Obi, for allegedly distancing himself from efforts to build a united opposition front ahead of the 2027 polls.

In a statement cited by Legit.ng and issued on Thursday, June 26, in Owerri, Imo state, signed by its president, Comrade Benjamin Madu, noted that Obi’s current political posture may weaken the collective chances of dislodging the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Group: Obi’s political conduct seen as repeat of 2023 mistakes

The group alleged that Obi is repeating the same mistake he made in 2023, when his decision to run separately fragmented the opposition vote and indirectly aided the APC’s victory.

“We are not happy with Peter Obi. Instead of joining hands with others to rescue Nigeria, he seems to be focused only on himself. This is not the time for selfish politics,” the statement read.

According to Omenuko Ndigbo United, a divided front in 2027 would harm the broader interest of the Igbo people who are hoping for a turn at the presidency.

2027 crucial moment for Igbo presidency, says group

The youth organisation stressed that with the current president coming from the South, 2027 presents a rare opportunity for an Igbo candidate to gain national support.

However, such a prospect, they warned, depends heavily on unity among opposition forces.

“The current president is from the South. This is the best time for Ndigbo to push for the presidency. But we need unity. If Obi leaves the coalition, it will be harder for an Igbo person to become president in 2027 or even in 2031,” they said.

Group questions Obi’s true motives

The group also questioned Peter Obi’s silence regarding coalition talks, suggesting that his apparent lack of interest might point to covert support for the APC or President Bola Tinubu.

“Obi is not fully part of the plans, and it’s starting to look like he is playing another game. We need to know what he really wants,” the group warned.

They referenced attacks on Obi by APC supporters such as Reno Omokri and cautioned against falling for the same tactics used in the last election. They also cited journalist David Hundeyin’s advice urging the opposition to avoid past strategic blunders.

The group concluded by urging Peter Obi to publicly declare his stance on the emerging coalition.

“Nigerians deserve honesty. Peter Obi should stop pretending and tell us where he stands. We will not allow what happened in 2023 to happen again, especially if it will hurt the Igbo cause,” the statement said.

Obi has accepted VP position - Presidency

Previously, Legit.ng reported that Barrister Daniel Bwala, one of the presidential spokespersons, has claimed that Peter Obi has accepted to become a vice-presidential (VP) candidate in the 2027 election. Legit.ng reports that Obi, a former governor of Anambra state, was the Labour Party (LP) candidate in the 2023 election.

Bwala, the special adviser on media and public communications to President Bola Tinubu, predicted that Obi would disappoint his staunch supporters, popularly called 'Obidients'.

