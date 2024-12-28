Olusegun Obasanjo, the former President of Nigeria, has been said to have made an attempt to punch a senior journalist, Azu Ishiekwene

Ishiekwene, the Editor-in-chief of Leadership Newspapers, gave the account after participating in the maiden media chat with President Bola Tinubu

The journalist gave two different experiences with Obasanjo and disclosed that Tinubu's interview was a recorded one

Azu Ishiekwene, the Editor-in-chief of Leadership Newspapers, recently shared a fascinating story about his encounter with former President Olusegun Obasanjo. According to Ishiekwene, he narrowly missed being punched by Obasanjo during an untelevised interview in 2004.

Obasanjo's outburst was caused by Ishiekwene's question about why the government was allowing a political outlaw, Chris Uba, to wreak havoc in Anambra State. Fortunately, presidential aides Remi Oyo and Julius Ihonbvere's timely intervention saved Ishiekwene from Obasanjo's wrath.

Ishiekwene's experience with Obasanjo wasn't an isolated incident. He also faced the former president's ire during a live presidential media chat. When Ishiekwene asked Obasanjo about his order for a shoot-on-sight against members of the militant Yoruba self-determination group Oodua People's Congress (OPC), Obasanjo became livid. He warned Ishiekwene that he would be thrown out of the panel if he continued to ask impertinent questions.

According to Vanguard, Ishiekwene's encounter with Obasanjo is a testament to the former president's reputation for being unpredictable and fiery. Despite his challenges, Ishiekwene remained professional and continued asking tough questions. His experience serves as a reminder of the importance of a free press in holding those in power accountable.

In addition to his encounter with Obasanjo, Ishiekwene also shared his experience of interviewing President Bola Tinubu. Ishiekwene was part of a team of eight journalists who anchored the maiden Presidential Media Chat with Tinubu. He noted that the interview was recorded rather than live, which sparked some controversy among viewers.

Ishiekwene's story highlights the challenges and risks that journalists face when interviewing powerful figures. Despite these challenges, Ishiekwene remains committed to asking tough questions and holding those in power accountable. His experience reminds us of the importance of a free and independent press in a democratic society.

Tinubu fires Obasanjo on grassroots development

Legit.ng earlier reported that President Bola Tinubu recalled how former President Olusegun Obasanjo moved to stop development at the grassroots level when he created the LCDAs as the Lagos state governor.

Tinubu, at a media chat on Monday, December 23, maintained that Obasanjo's objection to the creation of the LCDAs was a threat to grassroots development.

The president then reiterated that today, the story has changed as there were developments at the LCDAs he created when he was the governor of the state.

