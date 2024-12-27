Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 7 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international events

FCT, Abuja - Former Presidential aide, Reno Omokri, has urged northerners not to allow Niger Republic junta leader, Abdourahamane Tchiani, to gaslight them into turning against the Nigerian government.

Omokri said northerners should treat him the same way Yoruba people treated and rejected Kemi Badenoch’s comment about the northern region.

He said Yoruba showed that Nigerian nationality is more important than ethnic identity, adding that one good turn deserves another.

The social critic stated this via his X handle (formerly known as Twitter) @renoomokri on Friday, December 27.

He said Arewa influencers supporting Tiani’s behaviour would lose the moral authority to call any Southerner who joins Mrs. Badenoch against Nigeria.

“Yes, Abdourahamane Tiani is Hausa by ethnicity, just like Kemi Badenoch is Lukumi Yoruba by culture. What is expected from all Nigerians is to cement Nigeria's unity by demonstrating, like the Southwest did, that Nigerian nationality is more important than ethnic identity.

“If Northern leaders of thought and opinion moulders allow Brigadier General Tiani's irresponsible, false allegations to turn them against President Tinubu and Malam Nuhu Ribadu, they would be dealing a severe blow to Nigerian national solidarity while at the same time telling those Lukumi Yoruba who stood up to Kemi that they are foolish.

“Such people will be playing into the hands of those Southern irredentists who share Kemi Badenoch's views”

