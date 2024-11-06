Legit.ng journalist, Ridwan Adeola Yusuf, has over 9 years of experience covering politics, elections, and global issues.

Washington, D.C., USA - Rajeev Narain Sharma, a practitioner of Vedic Astrology, on Tuesday, November 5, said he “found the excellent stars” of Kamala Harris, ‘indicating the fulfilments of her ambitions’.

Sharma, an Indian, linked Harris’ rival in the ongoing American election, Donald Trump, to failure.

Photos credit: Jeff Milad

Source: Getty Images

Sharma wrote on X (formerly Twitter):

“Prediction for US Presidential Election, Kamla Harris OR Trump: On studying the Annual Horoscope of Trump(14.6.24, at 10.34 am) and Kamla Harris(21.10.24, at 6.48 am), I found the excellent Stars of Kamla indicating her high status, power, authority and fulfilments of her ambitions, popularity amongst Female, entertainment and glamour world, as her year lord of annual chart is Venus and Muntha is in 10H(Gemini sign). While Trump’s annual chart is Leo lagna and Year lord is Saturn and Muntha is in 7H, which indicate failure, loss of reputation, sickness and mental worries."

In another tweet, Sharma stated that "inspite of a very good fight" by Trump, "Kamala has much better stars, which ensure her good fortune for the highest office (president) of country".

Legit.ng reports that the 2024 US presidential election, the 60th quadrennial presidential election, was held on Tuesday, November 5, 2024.

Voters in each state and the District of Columbia will choose electors to the electoral college, who will then elect a president and vice president for a term of four years.

The presidential election will take place at the same time as elections for the US senate, house, state governorships, and state legislatures. Key battleground states for the presidential election include Michigan, Arizona, Georgia, Nevada, Wisconsin, North Carolina, and Pennsylvania.

Trump to watch election results from Florida

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Trump would watch the election results with friends and family members.

Trump is expected to monitor the election's outcome at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng