2024 has not been the best of year for some politicians in Nigeria after losing elections and their political influence

Top on the list is the immediate past governor of Edo state, Godwin Obaseki, who couldn't return the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to power

The Edo and Ondo states governorship elections decided the political career of some politicians in 2024

FCT, Abuja - As the year ends in a few days, politicians like other professionals take account of their performances.

Holding on to political power and offices of governance through elections is just one of the ways politicians remain relevant in the political sphere.

In this article, Legit.ng highlights the biggest political losers in 2024 with a focus on the Edo and Ondo states governorship election.

Godwin Obaseki

The immediate former governor of Edo state, Godwin Obaseki of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) lost the state to the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the Saturday, 21 September 2024 governorship election.

Obaseki wasn’t seeking re-election but his plan to replace himself with Asue Ighodalo of the PDP failed at the poll.

PDP winning the governorship election would have made Obaseki the godfather of Edo state and another win over his former political boss and former governor, Senator Adams Oshimhole.

The political battle for the soul of Edo state was fought across the 18 local government areas and after voting counting, Senator Monday Okpebholo was declared winner of the election.

That singular declaration took away the political influence from Obaseki after he handed it over to Okpebholo.

Asue Ighodalo

The hope of replacing the incumbent governor, Obaseki after getting his support and endorsement must have been a huge shock to the PDP candidate.

Ighodalo, who emerged as the PDP candidate courtesy of Obaseki enjoyed massive support and was the candidate to beat at the poll.

Agboola Ajayi

Formed deputy governor and PDP governorship in Ondo state, Agboola Ajayi is another name on the list of biggest political losers in 2024.

The desire to become the governor of Ondo state suffered yet another huge setback as he was rejected at the polls.

Ajayi’s governorship ambition started in 2020 when he lost the PDP gubernatorial primaries to Eyitayo Jegede.

The former member of the House of Representatives later decamped to Zenith Labour Party to become the 2020 gubernatorial candidate in Ondo State.

He lost at the poll to the APC candidate and former boss, Late Rotimi Akeredolu.

Governor Okpebholo sacks Obaseki’s political appointees

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Governor Okpebholo, sacked Godwin Obaseki's political appointees with immediate effect.

The APC governor dissolved executives of all boards in the state and relieved permanent secretaries appointed from outside the state’s public service.

Okpebholo directed all affected appointees to hand over government properties in their possession to the most senior public officer in their offices.

