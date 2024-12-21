The governor of Kano state Abba Yusuf has announced that his administration will prosecute tax defaulters beginning from 2025

In a statement on Saturday, Yusuf noted that his government seeks to increase revenue generation to about N80 billion in 2025, with a focus on improving compliance and collection efficiency

Governor Yusuf’s spokesman, Sanusi Bature Dawakin Tofa, made this known in a statement on Saturday, and shard further details

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

Amid the stiff opposition to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's tax reforms bill, Governor Abba Yusuf of Kano state has announced that it will begin prosecuting tax defaulters in 2025 as part of its major tax administration reforms.

Kano state to prosecute tax defaulters in 2025. Photo credit: Abba Kabir Yusuf

Source: Facebook

Kano tax reforms: State to prosecute defaulters

He also disclosed that Kano state aims to generate over N80 billion through Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) in 2025, with a target of raising more than N20 billion in IGR each quarter of 2025.

Governor Abba Yusuf’s spokesman, Sanusi Bature Dawakin Tofa, revealed this in a statement on Saturday, December 21.

According to the statement, Dr. Zaid Abubakar, the executive chairman of the Kano State Internal Revenue Service (KIRS), made the announcement during a presentation at the ongoing High-Level Retreat for top government officials.

As reported by The Nation, Dr. Abubakar emphasized that the reform is not about increasing taxes but about enhancing tax collection efficiency and ensuring better compliance with tax regulations.

Dawakin Tofa said:

“It is worth recalling that Governor Abba Yusuf had relieved the immediate past chairman of the revenue service and appointed a new management structure.

“This decision has significantly improved the agency’s performance in the third and fourth quarters of 2024.

“To ensure effective reforms in revenue generation, the governor will commission a new model for tax collection.

“This model is expected to substantially increase revenue generation for the 2025 fiscal year, to enable the administration fulfill its campaign promises across various critical sectors of development.”

Read more about tax bill, Kano state here:

Shura Council: Yusuf makes 46 new appointments

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Governor Yusuf appointed Professor Shehu Galadanci as the chairman of the Shura Council.

Governor Yusuf appointed Professor Muhammad Sani Zahraddeen vice chairman of the council on Friday, December 13.

The governor also announced the composition of the Kano state Shura Council. The council comprises 46 distinguished members.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng