Senate President Godswill Akpabio has lauded President Bola Tinubu’s administration for its remarkable infrastructure developments.

This the senate president notably hailed the transformation of Abuja, the nation’s capital, which he said now taking the shape of London.

Senate president Godswill Akpabio commends President Tinubu's infrastructure strides in Abuja

Source: Facebook

Akpabio made these remarks on Wednesday, December 18, during a joint session of the National Assembly, where President Tinubu presented the 2025 budget proposal of N47.9 trillion.

Akpabio highlighted the government’s focus on infrastructure, particularly the Coastal Road and key roads in Abuja.

He noted that these projects have greatly improved connectivity and boosted economic activities, The Cable reported.

“Notably, your infrastructure renaissance has paved the way for many roads, including the Coastal Road and crucial arteries in Abuja Capital City – imagine Abuja now looking almost like London — and other parts of our country," he said.

Akpabio speaks of Tinubu's economic progress, reforms

The Senate President also commended Tinubu’s economic reforms, pointing out that government revenues had more than doubled to N18.32 trillion, and debt servicing had reduced from 97 per cent to 68 per cent, Vanguard reported.

He further highlighted that Nigeria’s oil production had increased to 1.8 million barrels per day, with the government fulfilling $7.5 billion in foreign exchange obligations.

Tinubu hailed on minimum wage improvement

Akpabio praised Tinubu’s commitment to social welfare, citing over N45.6 billion in student loan payments and the raising of the national minimum wage to N70,000 per month.

Additionally, he mentioned that over N570 billion had been provided to support all 36 states.

However, the Senate President also acknowledged the removal of the fuel subsidy, calling it a difficult but necessary decision to redirect resources toward vital sectors such as education and healthcare.

He credited Tinubu for creating a more investment-friendly environment by working closely with the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and driving reforms aimed at ensuring national growth and stability.

Group commends Tinubu over 2025 budget

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Renewed Hope Ambassadors Network (RHAN) has expressed strong support for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s 2025 budget proposal.

The group, in a statement signed by Opialu Fabian, Secretary General of RHAN, and cited by Legit.ng described the budget as a "bold and visionary document."

