The Nigeria government has joined hands with Abia state government to build an international cargo airport

Initially, the airport was supposed to be an airstrip before the intervention of President Bola Tinubu

Abia State is currently the only SouthEast state without an airport despite its vibrant industrial hub

Work has started on the construction of the Abia State International Cargo Airport in Ubahu Nsulu, Isiala Ngwa North local government area.

Festus Keyamo, the minister of aviation and aerospace development, officially launched the project on Wednesday, December 18.

Nigeria set to get another international airport for cargo Photo credit: nurphoto

At the event, Keyamo revealed that President Bola Tinubu approved the upgrade as part of a presidential initiative to ensure no part of the country, particularly the South-east, is excluded from aviation development.

He added that the project is expected to boost economic activities in the region, focusing on industrialisation and trade.

"The upgrade to an international cargo airport aligns with the president’s vision of fostering inclusive development across Nigeria.

Keyamo stated that it was unacceptable for Abia to remain without an airport, prompting President Tinubu to include the siting of an airstrip for the state in the 2024 budget.

He added that the decision to upgrade the airstrip to an international cargo airport emerged after Governor Alex Otti proposed a partnership between the state and federal governments to transform the project into a full-fledged airport.

"Abia’s prominent status as the industrial hub of the South-east makes this project critical for enhancing logistics and trade."

Also speaking, the Abia State Commissioner for Lands and Housing, Chaka Chukwumerije, disclosed that 1,325.86 hectares of land had been acquired from nine communities for the airport, with full compensation promised to landowners.

