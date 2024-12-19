Akpabio Mentions 'Stubborn Ministers' to Tinubu, Details Emerge
- Godswill Akpabio, the president of the Senate, has called on President Bola Tinubu to call some of his ministers to order
- Akpabio made the call while addressing Tinubu during the 2925 budget presentation at the national assembly, adding that "stubborn ministers" have no place in the cabinet
- President Tinubu was at the National Assembly on Wednesday, December 18, to present the 2025 budget to the joint session of the Senate and House of Representatives
Senate President Godswill Akpabio has called on President Bola Tinubu to caution ministers in his cabinet who fail to respond to invitations from the National Assembly. Akpabio emphasized that "stubborn ministers have no place" in Tinubu's cabinet as they are not democrats.
This statement was made during the presentation of the 2025 budget estimates of N49.7 trillion before a joint session of the National Assembly on Wednesday, December 18. Akpabio stressed that ministers and appointees of the President must respond promptly to the National Assembly's requests to provide necessary explanations regarding their stewardship.
“Anti-people, hopeless”: PDP rejects Tinubu’s N47.9trn 2025 budget, tells National Assembly what to do
Akpabio defends legislators against Tinubu's ministers
He reminded them that legislators have the constitutional powers to take action when they refuse to appear before the National Assembly. This move is aimed at promoting transparency and accountability in the management of public funds. The Senate President's statement has sparked reactions, with many speculating that the comment was directed at a particular minister.
However, Akpabio did not mention any names. Top government officials attended the presentation of the 2025 budget estimates, including the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, George Akume, and the Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila.
President Tinubu presented the 2025 budget estimates of N49.7 trillion before a joint session of the National Assembly. The presentation was initially scheduled for Tuesday, December 17, but was rescheduled to Wednesday after a meeting of the Federal Executive Council held on Monday.
See the video of the moment here:
Knocks as lawmakers sing Tinubu's mandate songs
Legit.ng earlier reported that President Bola Tinubu was highly praised and assured of the National Assembly's support for his administration on Wednesday, December 13.
This is as the senators and House of Representatives members sang the mandate song of the president during the 2025 budget presentation to the legislature.
Some Nigerians have condemned the singing of Tinubu's mandate songs by the national assembly members.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
Source: Legit.ng
Bada Yusuf (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Yusuf Amoo Bada is an accomplished writer with 7 years of experience in journalism and writing, he is also politics and current affairs editor with Legit.ng. He holds B.A in Literature from OAU, and Diploma in Mass Comm. He has obtained certificates in Google's Advance Digital Reporting, News Lab workshop. He previously worked as an Editor with OperaNews. Legit’s Best Editor of the Year for Politics and Current Affairs Desk (2023). Contact: bada.yusuf.amoo@corp.legit.ng