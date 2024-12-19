Godswill Akpabio, the president of the Senate, has called on President Bola Tinubu to call some of his ministers to order

Akpabio made the call while addressing Tinubu during the 2925 budget presentation at the national assembly, adding that "stubborn ministers" have no place in the cabinet

President Tinubu was at the National Assembly on Wednesday, December 18, to present the 2025 budget to the joint session of the Senate and House of Representatives

Senate President Godswill Akpabio has called on President Bola Tinubu to caution ministers in his cabinet who fail to respond to invitations from the National Assembly. Akpabio emphasized that "stubborn ministers have no place" in Tinubu's cabinet as they are not democrats.

This statement was made during the presentation of the 2025 budget estimates of N49.7 trillion before a joint session of the National Assembly on Wednesday, December 18. Akpabio stressed that ministers and appointees of the President must respond promptly to the National Assembly's requests to provide necessary explanations regarding their stewardship.

Akpabio told Tinubu to caution some ministers Photo Credit: @officialABAT, @SPNigeria

Source: Twitter

Akpabio defends legislators against Tinubu's ministers

He reminded them that legislators have the constitutional powers to take action when they refuse to appear before the National Assembly. This move is aimed at promoting transparency and accountability in the management of public funds. The Senate President's statement has sparked reactions, with many speculating that the comment was directed at a particular minister.

However, Akpabio did not mention any names. Top government officials attended the presentation of the 2025 budget estimates, including the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, George Akume, and the Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila.

President Tinubu presented the 2025 budget estimates of N49.7 trillion before a joint session of the National Assembly. The presentation was initially scheduled for Tuesday, December 17, but was rescheduled to Wednesday after a meeting of the Federal Executive Council held on Monday.

See the video of the moment here:

Knocks as lawmakers sing Tinubu's mandate songs

Legit.ng earlier reported that President Bola Tinubu was highly praised and assured of the National Assembly's support for his administration on Wednesday, December 13.

This is as the senators and House of Representatives members sang the mandate song of the president during the 2025 budget presentation to the legislature.

Some Nigerians have condemned the singing of Tinubu's mandate songs by the national assembly members.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng