President Bola Tinubu's 2025 appropriation bill, which was presented to the National Assembly on Wednesday, December 18, has passed a second reading at the House of Representatives

The Green Chamber passed the 2025 budget on Thursday, December 19, which was 24 hours after it was presented to the lawmakers by President Tinubu

President Tinubu was accompanied to the National Assembly on Wednesday by ministers and other members of his cabinet

The House of Representatives passed the 2025 appropriation bill of N49.7 trillion for a second reading on Thursday, December 19. President Bola Tinubu presented the 2025 budget before the joint session of the National Assembly on Wednesday, December 18.

Tinubu was accompanied by ministers, members of the federal executive council as well as leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to the National Assembly when he presented the 2025 budget to senators of House of Representatives members.

Tinubu's 2025 appropriation bill passed second reading at the House of Representatives Photo Credit: @officialABAT

Source: Twitter

How FEC approved Tinubu's budget

A few weeks prior, the Federal Executive Council approved the budget proposal, totalling N47.9 trillion, with a new borrowing plan of N9.22 trillion. This budget is designed to address key areas such as economic growth, human capital development, poverty reduction, and insecurity.

Tinubu emphasized that the 2025 appropriation will prioritize macroeconomic stability, poverty reduction, and promoting economic stability. He also highlighted the importance of human capital development, acknowledging that this budget is crucial to securing Nigeria's ambition. The budget allocation includes significant investments in key sectors such as defence and security (N4.91 trillion), infrastructure (N4.6 trillion), health (N2.48 trillion), and education (N3.5 trillion).

The presentation of the budget was a significant event. President Tinubu addressed the National Assembly and outlined his administration's priorities for the upcoming year. The budget's focus on human capital development, poverty reduction, and economic stability reflects the government's commitment to addressing the country's pressing challenges.

See the details of the report here:

Akpabio to Tinubu: The villa is a lonely place

Legit.ng earlier reported that President Bola Tinubu has been told that the presidential villa is a lonely place and that he may not be aware of the lawmakers' efforts to support his administration.

Godswill Akpabio, the president of the Senate, made the remark during President Tinubu's 2025 budget presentation to the joint National Assembly.

Akpabio also praised President Bola Tinubu for the gallant steps he had taken so far and reiterated the National Assembly's support for the president.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng