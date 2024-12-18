Chief Ali Odefa, who held the position of National Vice Chairman for the PDP in the South East, has been expelled from the party

The decision for Odefa’s expulsion came after the findings and recommendations of the PDP Oguduokwor Ward's disciplinary committee

The ward’s acting chairman, Hon. Onyeka Herbert Ovuta, shared further details about the expulsion

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ebonyi state has officially expelled Chief Ali Odefa, the national vice chairman, Southeast, from the party.

PDP expels national vice chairman southeast. Photo credit: Chief Ali Odefa, Official Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Nigeria

Source: Facebook

Why did PDP suspend Odefa?

Chief Odefa was suspended by the executives of Oguduokwor Ward in Onicha local government area of Ebonyi state, on September 11, 2024, for alleged anti-party activities.

His suspension was subsequently upheld by a ruling of the Federal High Court, Abakaliki division, on November 29, 2024.

Announcing the expulsion, the acting chairman of PDP Oguduokwor Ward, Hon. Onyeka Herbert Ovuta, alongside other party executives, said the action followed the recommendation of the party’s disciplinary committee, Vanguard reported.

Ovuta explained thus:

“The expulsion of Chief Ali Odefa followed the report, findings, and recommendations of the Ward Disciplinary Committee of the party, which is in line with the provisions of the party constitution.”

“By virtue of his suspension and now expulsion, Chief Ali Odefa ceases to be a member of the PDP.”

In a formal declaration, Ovuta added:

“The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Oguduokwor Ward, Onicha Local Government Area of Ebonyi State, hereby announces the expulsion of Chief Ali Odefa, the suspended National Vice Chairman of the PDP, South East Zone, from the party with immediate effect.”

The expulsion marks the culmination of disciplinary actions taken by the ward executives to address allegations of anti-party activities against Odefa.

Read more about the PDP here:

PDP vs APC: Reason people leave their party

In another development, Legit.ng earlier reported that some lawmakers' failure to return to the National Assembly has been traced to their inability to be their state governors' preferences.

Reports showed that defections were rocking the ruling APC and the leading opposition PDP.

In states like Benue, Kebbi, Zamfara, Delta, Ekiti, and Ogun, governors or loyalists defeated incumbent senators and reps members to clinch their parties' tickets.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng