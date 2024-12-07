PDP Expelled Prominent Federal Lawmaker, Gives Reason
- The PDP has announced the expulsion of Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere, the lawmaker representing the Ideato North/Ideato South Federal Constituency of Imo State in the House of Representatives
- According to the PDP, Ugochinyere was expelled because of his lack of discipline, insubordination and anti-party activities
- The PDP suspended Ugochinyere in the Ideato LGA of the state on Thursday, December 5
Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere, a federal lawmaker representing Ideato North/Ideato South Federal Constituency of Imo State, has been expelled from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) due to gross indiscipline, insubordination, and anti-party activities. The PDP executive in Ideato LGA made this decision in a letter dated December 5, 2024.
The expulsion followed a report by the party's disciplinary committee, which investigated misconduct charges against Ugochinyere. The committee found him guilty of deliberately failing to attend meetings and participate in party activities, engaging in unauthorized publicity of disputes, and forming parallel executive and organs of the party.
Why PDP suspends Ugochinyere
The Punch reported that Ugochinyere had been suspended by his Umuopia/Umukegwu ward on October 14, 2024, after failing to honour an invitation to appear before the ward Executive Committee. Despite reminders and further invitations, he ignored them, leading to his expulsion.
The PDP also found Ugochinyere guilty of consistently making derogatory and provocative public statements against the party and some of its national leaders. This behaviour brought the party to public ridicule, further justifying his expulsion.
Ugochinyere's expulsion may be connected to his vocal stance on the activities of Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, whom he accused of being a mole in the opposition party on behalf of President Bola Tinubu. However, efforts to reach Ugochinyere for his reaction have been unsuccessful.
