Ghana's President-elect, John Dramani Mahama, visited President Tinubu at the Aso Villa in Abuja on Monday

Monday's visit came days after he was declared the winner of the 2024 Ghana presidential election

Photos of Mahama's visit with President Tinubu, the First Lady Oluremi Tinubu was shared by the president's special assistant on social media, Dada Olusegun, on social media

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

State House, Abuja - On Monday, December 16, John Dramani Mahama, the President-elect of Ghana, paid a courtesy visit to Nigeria's President Bola Ahmed Tinubu at the Aso Rock Presidential Villa in Abuja.

John Mahama, Ghana’s President-elect visits Tinubu. Photo credit: @DOlusegun

Source: Twitter

Why John Mahama visited Tinubu?

Legit.ng reported that John Mahama, a former president defeated the New Patriotic Party (NPP) candidate and Vice President, Mahamudu Bawumia on Saturday, December 7.

But President Tinubu's special assistant on social media, Dada Olusegun, disclosed in a statement that Mahama’s visit was a courtesy call.

He tweeted:

"The President-Elect of Ghana, H.E John Dramani Mahama paid a courtesy visit to President Tinubu at his residence, Presidential Villa, State House Yesterday."

Nigerians react as Mahama visits Tinubu

Legit.ng compiled a few reactions from the comment section of the presidential aide on X below:

@BornoSchoolNews tweeted:

"Congratulations to him on his election."

@Abubakar135Ha tweeted:

"Respect."

@KayKayl14 tweeted:

"Aare Atolase of Offa has to visit home and say hello after his election.

"Great one."

@OAladesanwa tweeted:

"Two nations committed to growth and friendly relationships."

@BoeingB54 tweeted:

"African countries now have trust in the Nigerian government due to the integrity of our amiable president, Bola Tinubu."

@UdemgbaNelson tweeted:

"Oluremi Tinubu is Nigeria VP... Shettima is just a placeholder."

Legit.ng recalls that the ruling NPP conceded defeat to the opposition NDC in Ghana's 2024 presidential election.

Bawumia announced the concession, congratulating NDC candidate John Mahama on his victory.

The NDC claimed an early lead based on provisional results, while the official declaration from the Electoral Commission is still pending.

See the photos of John Mahama at the Aso Villa:

Read more about Ghana election here:

Tinubu reacts as Mahama wins Ghana election

Legit.ng earlier reported that President Tinubu congratulated Mahama on his victory in Ghana's December 7 election.

Tinubu praised Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia for his early concession, which he described as a testament to Ghana’s democratic strength and unity.

The Nigerian President expressed his commitment to deepening relations with Ghana, underscoring shared cultural and regional goals while thanking outgoing President Akufo-Addo for his leadership.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng