Ibikunle Amosun, ex-Ogun state governor, paid a surprise visit to ex-President Buhari at his residence in Daura, Katsina state, to celebrate with him as he marked his 82nd birthday

Bashir Ahmad, a former media aide to Buhari, shared photos and a video of the celebration on his social media page on Tuesday

The video which captured Amosun and others singing for President Tinubu has gone viral and generated reactions

Former Ogun state governor, Ibikunle Amosun, on Tuesday, December 17, paid a special visit to Daura, Katsina state, to celebrate former President Muhammadu Buhari, who clocked 82.

Amosun, others sings for Buhari, video trends

A former media aide to the ex-president, Bashir Ahmad, disclosed this in a video, accompanied by photos shared on his X page on Tuesday.

He tweeted:

"Happy 82nd birthday, Baba!

"DAURA: His Excellency, Ibikunle Amosun."

The video revealed Amosun and a host of others singing the “happy birthday” song to Buhari.

Nigerians react as Amosun celebrates Buhari

Nigerians, as usual took to Bashir Ahmad @BashirAhmaad's page on X and reacted to the development. Legit.ng compiled a few reactions from the comment section below;

@ambalium tweeted:

"Show him the Nigeria he weakened not just sycophants."

@MikaelCBernard tweeted:

"Is he aware that today is his birthday?"

@IboiConfidence tweeted:

"Happy birthday to you our baba."

@usmanbnasir tweeted:

"I have neutral feeling fro Buhari. I neither love him nor hate him."

@DjPapiLondon tweeted:

"Gallant guy."

@aduola_michael tweeted:

"Failed man! You got no legacy."

@AustinINstate tweeted:

"Buhari doesn’t lives in a mansion?"

@PandEvoltage tweeted:

"When I see these people I remember the movie money heist…. Criminals."

Jonathan greets Buhari at 82

Similarly, Legit.ng reported that former president Goodluck Jonathan extended a heartfelt message to Buhari on the occasion of his 82nd birthday.

In his message, Jonathan acknowledged Buhari’s unwavering commitment to Nigeria’s unity and contributions to the nation's development.

Jonathan also hailed Buhari for his exemplary leadership style and wished him good health and wisdom in the years to come.

