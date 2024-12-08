President Tinubu congratulated President-elect John Dramani Mahama on his victory in Ghana's December 7 election

Tinubu praised Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia for his early concession, which he described as a testament to Ghana’s democratic strength and unity

The Nigerian President expressed his commitment to deepening relations with Ghana, underscoring shared cultural and regional goals while thanking outgoing President Akufo-Addo for his leadership

The gesture comes after Mahama's opponent, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, delivered a concession speech, further solidifying the peaceful nature of the election.

The gesture comes after Mahama’s opponent, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, delivered a concession speech, further solidifying the peaceful nature of the election.

Tinubu sends words to Ghana presidential elect Photo credit: @aonanuga1956

Source: Twitter

In a phone call, President Tinubu expressed hope that Mahama’s return to power would enhance stability within the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), an organization Tinubu chairs.

“The people of Ghana have shown again that democracy is the path to political stability, economic growth, and transparent governance,” Tinubu said.

Tinubu acknowledges Ghana's democratic values

Tinubu also commended Dr. Bawumia for his early concession, which he said exemplified Ghana's strong democratic principles.

“Bawumia’s actions reinforce Ghana’s democratic ethos,” the President noted.

He recognized Mahama’s leadership record, including his tenure as President from 2012 to 2017, as a testament to the trust the Ghanaian people place in him.

Tinubu on strengthening ties with Ghana

The Nigerian leader reiterated his commitment to strengthening bilateral relations between Nigeria and Ghana, emphasizing shared history, culture, and regional goals.

Tinubu also expressed gratitude to outgoing President Nana Akufo-Addo for his contributions to Ghana’s development and regional peace.

