Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 7 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international events

Daura, Katsina state - The Chairman of the Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote, visited former President Muhammadu Buhari on his 82nd birthday in Daura in Katsina state.

Dangote was accompanied by former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, on the visit.

Dangote and Boss Mustapha visited former president Muhammadu Buhari. Photo credit:@BashirAhmaad

Source: Twitter

Bashir Ahmad, former Special Assistant on Digital Communications to Muhammadu Buhari, shared a video of Dangote and Mustapha’s visit to Buhari via his X handle (formerly known as Twitter) @BashirAhmaad.

“Former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, and the Chairman of the Dangote Group visited former President Muhammadu Buhari on his 82nd birthday."

Nigerians react as Buhari turns 82

@FOdorige

Beneficiaries.

Godwin Emefiele should also be visiting.

@AbdulqudusO_

All the people that benefited will surely pay a visit... Nobody benefits from a government and sees the bad side of that government.

@ONil9092

PR to the worst president the world has ever had

Legit.ng recalls that Ibikunle Amosun, ex-Ogun state governor, paid a surprise visit to ex-President Buhari at his residence in Daura, Katsina state, to celebrate with him as he marked his 82nd birthday.

The video, which captured Amosun and others singing for former President Buhari, has gone viral and generated reactions.

Ahmad shared photos and a video of the celebration on his social media page on Tuesday, December 17.

Why I visited Buhari in Daura, Ooni of Ife speaks

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, paid a courtesy visit to Buhari in Daura, Katsina state.

Ooni, in a statement sent to Legit.ng disclosed why he visited the president and what they discussed.

The first-class monarch noted that Buhari was living well and looked remarkably younger than his age, attributing this to God's blessings and renewed good health.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng