Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 7 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international events

FCT, Abuja - Former vice president of Nigeria, Atiku Abubakar, has congratulated, John Dramani Mahama, for emerging winner of the presidential election in Ghana.

Mahama, a former president defeated the New Patriotic Party (NPP) candidate and Vice President, Mahamudu Bawumia on Saturday, December 7.

Atiku congrats Ghana’s President-Elect John Mahama Photo credit: @atiku

Source: Twitter

Atiku described the victory of Mahama of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) as a landslide.

He stated this via his X handle (formerly known as Twitter) @atiku on Sunday, December 8.

The former Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate in the 2023 general election said he wanted to catch up with Mahama but was told he is attending Sunday service in church.

"Your Excellency, Mr. President-elect John Mahama, @JDMahama. My warmest congratulations on your victory. I was told you were on your way to church and thought I could catch up with you before you entered the church for the Sunday service. Once again, kindly accept my hearty congratulations on your landslide victory."

Legit.ng recalls that the ruling NPP conceded defeat to the opposition NDC in Ghana's 2024 presidential election.

Bawumia announced the concession, congratulating NDC candidate John Mahama on his victory.

The NDC claimed an early lead based on provisional results, while the official declaration from the Electoral Commission is still pending.

Tinubu reacts as Mahama wins Ghana presidential election

Legit.ng earlier reported that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu congratulated Mahama on his victory in Ghana's December 7 election.

Tinubu praised Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia for his early concession, which he described as a testament to Ghana’s democratic strength and unity.

The Nigerian President expressed his commitment to deepening relations with Ghana, underscoring shared cultural and regional goals while thanking outgoing President Akufo-Addo for his leadership.

Source: Legit.ng