FCT, Abuja - Debo Ologunagba, the spokesperson of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has identified the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) as the “major challenge” in Nigeria’s electoral process.

Legit.ng reports that the PDP was the federal ruling party in Africa’s most populous country for 16 years (1999 to 2015). However, the party was displaced by the All Progressives Congress (APC) and it has yet to regain power.

Assessing his party’s chances ahead of the next general elections in 2027, Ologunagba said as experienced recently in the United States (US) and Ghana where the opposition won, Nigerians can witness the same situation ‘if INEC is upright’.

“You will see the replica if INEC allows the election to be free and fair. The American and Ghanaian elections reflect the will of the people, and you have independent electoral bodies that are willing to respect that will.

“The challenge of elections in Nigeria is not just the people. Yes, the APC has promoted poverty as an act of governance that has impaired the capacity to make rational decisions. But beyond that, even when the people make a decision and vote, INEC does not allow the people’s will to prevail as expressed in the ballot.”

“INEC has been the major challenge for the electoral process, and so the issue of the opposition party winning will be a mirage, except INEC is informed, and INEC leadership is certain that it allows the will of the people to prevail. But there is a snag here, and that is a caution for the country.”

PDP senator knocks Tinubu

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Mohammed Onawo, the senator representing Nasarawa South Senatorial District, expressed dissatisfaction with President Bola Tinubu's stance on the controversial tax reform bills before the national assembly.

During his recent media chat, Tinubu clarified that there would be no reversal on the bills, citing the need to eliminate colonial-based assumptions in the nation's tax environment. However, Onawo, a senator of the PDP, expressed worry about the President's firm position, describing it as unilateral and lacking inclusive consultations.

