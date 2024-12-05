Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 7 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international events

FCT, Abuja - The Board of Trustees of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has announced a plan to hold a meeting with the FCT minister, Nyesom Wike.

The PDP BoT Chairman, Senator Adolphus Wabara, said the meeting with the former Rivers state governor will be in January 2025.

PDP said the move is to achieve peace in the new year Photo credit: Nyesom Ezenwo Wike - CON, GSSRS

Wabara lambasted the Umar Damagum-led National Working Committee for repeatedly postponing the National Executive Committee meeting.

As reported by The Punch, Wabara stated this while speaking at the forum’s emergency meeting in Abuja on Thursday, December 5.

Wabara said the PDP must organize itself because its strength comes from its collective determination, not individual ambitions.

“Our governors are the bedrock of the PDP’s successes across states, and their synergy is vital for our collective progress. Let us prioritize dialogue, collaboration, and a sense of shared responsibility as we navigate these trying times.

“The BoT will be relentless in seeking peace and unity in our party as the conscience of PDP. To this end, the BoT will begin again to search for peace in the new year, starting with former Governor Nyesom Wike, who the BoT had promised to visit again to seek lasting peace.”

Wike's top ally suspended from PDP

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Bauchi state PDP indefinitely suspended Habibu Umar, member representing Kirfi Local Government.

A disciplinary committee, following a query issued on November 5, 2024, found Umar guilty of violating sections of the PDP constitution.

While the party did not specify the nature of Umar’s insubordination, sources suggest it may be linked to his alleged alliance with FCT Minister Nyesom Wike.

