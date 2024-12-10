The immediate past governor of Edo state, Godwin Obaseki, allegedly withheld President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s books from students

Governor Monday Okpebholo said Obaseki refused to distribute and hoarded the books because President Tinubu’s face was printed on them

He described Obaseki's move as wickedness, stating that the warehouse was filled with books donated by the President of Nigeria

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 7 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international events

Benin City, Edo State - Governor Monday Okpebholo said the immediate past government of Godwin Obaseki refused to distribute books donated by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to students in Edo state.

Okpebholo said Obaseki allegedly withheld the books from students because President Tinubu’s face is printed on the books.

Governor Okpebholo thanked President Tinubu for the kind gesture Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Tinubu/Godwin Obaseki

Source: Twitter

According to The Punch, Okpebholo described the act of hoarding the books as an act of wickedness.

He stated this while supervising the distribution of notebooks, textbooks, and other instructional materials in Benin City, the state capital.

The governor ordered the books to be distributed across the 18 local government areas of the state.

“These books you see here were donated by the President of Nigeria, Bola Tinubu for use by Edo children, but the immediate past administration did not distribute them to our children because the President’s face is printed on the books.

“I want to thank the President for his kind gesture, and for me, the action of the former administration is an act of wickedness. This warehouse is filled with books donated by the President of Nigeria, but because of the wickedness, the then governor prevented the books from being distributed to the children. Today, we are here to distribute the books to our children."

Okpebholo’s Chief Press Secretary, Fred Itua, said the governor has commenced a state-wide remodelling of public schools and the distribution of books.

Itua said the first phase of the remodelling, eight schools for the three senatorial districts of the state, will be taken care of.

Okpebholo sacks Obaseki’s political appointees

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Okpebholo sacked Obaseki's political appointees with immediate effect.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) governor dissolved executives of all boards in the state and relieved permanent secretaries appointed from outside the state’s public service.

Okpebholo directed all affected appointees to hand over government properties in their possession to the most senior public officer in their offices.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng