The All Progressives Congress (APC) has explained why the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has no right to attack President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's administration

The APC spokesperson, Felix Morka, said Tinubu's govt is completing and commissioning numerous road abandoned projects in the FCT

Morka said the APC has accomplished a reform that the PDP did not and could not initiate in 16 years

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro and government policy

FCT, Abuja - The All Progressives Congress (APC) said the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is busy clearing the mess created by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) during its 16 years in power.

The ruling APC said the PDP built nothing of lasting value from 1999 to 2015 when the party left power.

“Nigerians do not need to be reminded of the PDP’s inglorious 16 years of odious rule during which the party built nothing of lasting value and caused significant damage. The APC-led administration has been left to fix the PDP’s mess and address nearly two decades of debilitating corruption.”

The APC National Publicity Secretary, Felix Morka, stated this while reacting to the communiqué issued by the PDP Governors at the end of their meeting in Enugu on Wednesday, July 17.

The PDP governors said the APC-led government’s economic policies were responsible for the widespread hardship among Nigerians. The opposition party governors also declared support for the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) in its demand for a new minimum wage.

In the statement issued by the APC X handle (formerly known as Twitter) @OfficialAPCNg, Morka said the PDP governors are morally and politically unfit to point fingers at APC and Tinubu’s government.

“The APC accomplished a reform that the PDP did not and could not initiate, let alone deliver, during its desolate 16 years in government.”

The APC spokesperson further stated that the PDP governor publicly proclaimed their inability to pay the proposed new minimum wage to their workers.

“The APC-led administration is now completing and commissioning numerous road projects in the FCT, which were awarded and paid for as far back as 2003 and 2010 but recklessly abandoned by successive PDP administrations.

“The petroleum subsidy regime and parallel foreign exchange regimes sustained by the PDP led to reckless pillaging of our commonwealth, creating a gaping hole in the nation’s economy that the APC government continues to work assiduously to revitalize."

