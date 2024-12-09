Ado Bayero’s Daughter Cries Out to Tinubu, Others: “We Are Part of the Royal Emirate of Kano”
- Princess Zainab Ado Bayero, the daughter of the late Emir of Kano, HRH Alhaji Ado Bayero, has cried out to President Tinubu and the Kano government led by Abba Kabir Yusuf for assistance
- Princess Zainab appealed to Tinubu and Governor Yusuf to come to their rescue as she alleged that her family had been held hostage at a hotel in Lagos over an unpaid debt
- In an interview published on Monday, December 9, she also accused the Kano Emirate of abusing her and her family and gave reasons behind the mistreatment
CHECK OUT: Learn at Your Own Pace! Our Flexible Online Course allows you to fit copywriting skills development around your busy schedule. Enroll Now!
Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.
Zainab Jummai Ado Bayero, daughter of the late Emir of Kano Ado Bayero, has again sought President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the Kano state government's help for a house and financial support.
"Kano Emirate abandoned us," Zainab alleges
Premium Times reported that 83-year-old Bayero died on 6 June 2014 and was buried according to Islamic rites in Kano. He ruled from 1963 to 2014 and became the longest-serving emir in Kano’s history.
PAY ATTENTION: Standing out in social media world? Easy! "Mastering Storytelling for Social Media" workshop by Legit.ng. Join Us Live!
In an interview with Vanguard newspaper published on Monday, December 9, Zainab said her family- her “brother Ahmed Tijjani Ado Bayero, and mother are in a hostage crisis in the city of Lagos on the 8th of December 2024.”
According to her, they were held hostage due to a hotel debt, and they currently have no home.
Princess Zainab called on President Tinubu to intervene and protect the rights of her family.
She also appealed to the governor of Kano, requesting a meeting to address their ongoing crisis and end the suffering her family has endured since her father’s death.
Speaking further, Princess Zainab alleged that Kano Emirate have denied them their rights, claiming that her identity, as a woman and as someone of both southern and northern heritage, has made her a target for discrimination within the royal family.
She stated thus:
“For a day, we were held hostage due to a hotel debt, because we have no home. My brother is depressed and miserable. Why won’t anyone care about this? I recently read that Muslim women in Afghanistan have no rights to speak in public anymore. That’s my crime; I am speaking up as a Muslim from the Kano emirate. I’ve committed treason and my mom is not northern either,” she said.
“Mr. President, it’s your duty to protect our rights as citizens. You need to protect the rights of every Nigerian citizen including me, my mom and my brother. I have been judged for being half southern and half northern and for being a woman challenging the norms of a patriarchal society. We are part of the Royal Emirate of Kano and this is just a Greek tragedy. Why is it okay to be tortured? Do we need to die because my father’s sons believe we don’t deserve to exist?”
She then seized the opportunity to appeal to the Governor of Kano State, to use his power as governor and end their misery.
Read more about Kano, Ado Bayero’s daughter here:
- Kano emirship tussle: Late Kano emir Ado Bayero's daughter Zainab speaks: "Learn from my father"
- “We need home in Lagos, money to survive”: Ado Bayero’s daughter cries out to Kano Gov, Nigerians
Sanusi to depose title holders beating their wives
Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Muhammadu Sanusi II, the Emir of Kano, has threatened to depose any titleholder found guilty of beating his wife.
The Emir made the statement while speaking at the commemoration of the 60th birthday of the Dan Amar of Kano, Professor Suleiman Abubakar.
Sanusi has been one of the leading northern traditional rulers who have been vocal against violence against women in the northern region.
PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng Needs Your Opinion! That's your chance to change your favourite news media. Fill in a short questionnaire
Source: Legit.ng
Esther Odili (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Esther Odili is a journalist and a Politics/Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng with 6+ years of experience. She Holds OND and HND in Mass Communication from the Nigerian Institue of Journalism (NIJ), where she was recognized as the best student in print journalism in 2018. Before joining Legit.ng, Esther has worked with other reputable media houses, such as the New Telegraph newspaper and Galaxy Television. In 2024, Esther obtained a certificate in advanced digital reporting from the Google News Initiative. Email: esther.odili@corp.legit.ng.