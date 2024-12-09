Princess Zainab Ado Bayero, the daughter of the late Emir of Kano, HRH Alhaji Ado Bayero, has cried out to President Tinubu and the Kano government led by Abba Kabir Yusuf for assistance

Princess Zainab appealed to Tinubu and Governor Yusuf to come to their rescue as she alleged that her family had been held hostage at a hotel in Lagos over an unpaid debt

In an interview published on Monday, December 9, she also accused the Kano Emirate of abusing her and her family and gave reasons behind the mistreatment

Zainab Jummai Ado Bayero, daughter of the late Emir of Kano Ado Bayero, has again sought President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the Kano state government's help for a house and financial support.

"Kano Emirate abandoned us," Zainab alleges

Premium Times reported that 83-year-old Bayero died on 6 June 2014 and was buried according to Islamic rites in Kano. He ruled from 1963 to 2014 and became the longest-serving emir in Kano’s history.

In an interview with Vanguard newspaper published on Monday, December 9, Zainab said her family- her “brother Ahmed Tijjani Ado Bayero, and mother are in a hostage crisis in the city of Lagos on the 8th of December 2024.”

According to her, they were held hostage due to a hotel debt, and they currently have no home.

Princess Zainab called on President Tinubu to intervene and protect the rights of her family.

She also appealed to the governor of Kano, requesting a meeting to address their ongoing crisis and end the suffering her family has endured since her father’s death.

Speaking further, Princess Zainab alleged that Kano Emirate have denied them their rights, claiming that her identity, as a woman and as someone of both southern and northern heritage, has made her a target for discrimination within the royal family.

She stated thus:

“For a day, we were held hostage due to a hotel debt, because we have no home. My brother is depressed and miserable. Why won’t anyone care about this? I recently read that Muslim women in Afghanistan have no rights to speak in public anymore. That’s my crime; I am speaking up as a Muslim from the Kano emirate. I’ve committed treason and my mom is not northern either,” she said.

“Mr. President, it’s your duty to protect our rights as citizens. You need to protect the rights of every Nigerian citizen including me, my mom and my brother. I have been judged for being half southern and half northern and for being a woman challenging the norms of a patriarchal society. We are part of the Royal Emirate of Kano and this is just a Greek tragedy. Why is it okay to be tortured? Do we need to die because my father’s sons believe we don’t deserve to exist?”

She then seized the opportunity to appeal to the Governor of Kano State, to use his power as governor and end their misery.

