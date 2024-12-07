The PDP NWC has dismissed the expulsion of Imo House of Representatives member Ugochinyere Ikeagwuonu from the party

Debo Ologunagba, the PDP spokesperson, maintained that the expulsion was against the party's constitution and cannot stand

The expulsion is one of the recent controversies rocking the leading opposition party in Nigeria, as Ugochinyere has been vocal about the leadership of PDP under Umar Damagum

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has overturned the expulsion of Ugochinyere Ikeagwuonu, a member of the House of Representatives, by the party's leadership in Imo State. Ikeagwuonu was initially suspended by the Ideato LGA chapter of the party on December 5 for alleged indiscipline and anti-party activities. However, the PDP's National Working Committee (NWC) quickly nullified the expulsion, stating that it was inconsistent with the party's constitution and rules.

According to the PDP's NWC, no ward, local government, or state chapter of the party has the power to suspend, expel, or discipline a member of the National Assembly without due recourse to the NWC. The party cited Sections 57 (7) and 59 (3) of its constitution to support this claim. The PDP emphasized that it is governed by strict adherence to its constitution and rules and will not allow any individual to violate these principles.

The NWC's statement, issued by its spokesman Debo Ologunagba, declared the expulsion "null and void and of no effect." The party reaffirmed that Ikeagwuonu remains a bona fide member of the PDP, with all rights and privileges intact. The PDP urged all leaders, stakeholders, members, and supporters to disregard the purported expulsion.

This development is the latest in a series of controversies surrounding Ikeagwuonu, who has been an outspoken critic of the party's leadership. Recently, he accused the party's acting national chairman, Alhaji Umar Damagun, of working to destroy the party. Ikeagwuonu has also been a vocal advocate for reforms within the party.

The PDP's decision to overturn Ikeagwuonu's expulsion reflects the party's commitment to upholding its constitution and rules. It also highlights the ongoing power struggles within the party as different factions vie for control and influence.

