The PDP National Progressive Youth Initiative has sent a serious warning to Rivers state governor, Siminalayi Fubara

The group warned Fubara and those it described as "agents of Fubara in National Assembly" to stop attacking the FCT minister

The youths alleged that Imo federal lawmaker, Ugochinyere Ikenga of running from pillar to pole, blackmailing the judiciary, and Wike

Port Harcourt, Rivers state - Governor of Rivers state, Siminalayi Fubara, and Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere, representing Ideato North South Federal Constituency of Imo State, in the house of represetatives for attacking FCT minister, Nyesom Wike.

The PDP National Progressive Youth Initiative said it will no longer tolerate attacks on Wike from Fubara and those it described as "agents of Fubara in National Assembly".

The PDP group made this known in a statement issued by Comrade Billy Matthew Nwachukwu, President, and David Terna Gondo, the Secretary-General, and made available to Legit.ng on Friday evening, October 25.

The group gave the warning after Ugochinyere accused Wike of plotting to stop Governor Fubara from accessing State Funds via court orders.

The federal lawmaker alleged that the court orders were being instituted by the APC and Pro-Wike group.

The PDP youths lambasted Governor Fubara and Ugochinyere, saying the duo were afraid of due process, accountability, and transparency.

"The PDP will no longer tolerate further attacks on the Minister of FCT, His Excellency, Nyesom Wike, who is working day and night for the government and the people of Nigeria to succeed with his infrastructural drive in the FCT.

"The question we would like to ask, is, why are Fubara and Ikenga running from pillar to pole, blackmailing the judiciary, the Minister of the FCT, and everything by everyone else except Fubara?

The PDP youth group threatened to occupy the National Assembly complex if Speaker Tajudeen Abbas allowed Ugochinyere to further attack Wike.

They described the FCT minister as a great asset to Nigeria and the government of President Tinubu.

Court moves to stop Fubara from spending

Legit.ng earlier reported that the crisis rocking the Rivers state assembly took a new dimension as Fubara suffered a major setback in court.

This is as the court dismissed the Rivers state government's attempt to halt a lawsuit against Fubara's, deeming the request frivolous and unwarranted.

The suit, filed by a faction of the Rivers House of Assembly loyal to Wike, seeks to shut down Fubara's expenditures.

