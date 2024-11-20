Former Governor’s Son Tackles Tinubu's Government, Says It is Not Working for Nigeria
- Bashir El-Rufai, son of former Kaduna State Governor Nasir El-Rufai, criticized the current administration on X, accusing it of incompetence and corruption
- His post has sparked significant debate, highlighting public frustration with Tinubu's government
- El-Rufai's comments come amid surging political tension and serious economic challenges in Nigeria
Bashir El-Rufai, son of former Kaduna State Governor Nasir El-Rufai, has stirred significant controversy with a recent post on X (formerly Twitter).
In his post, Bashir expressed strong criticism of the current administration, accusing it of incompetence and corruption.
Bashir wrote:
“Nigerians need to finally come to the acceptance that these guys have no idea what they are doing. It is no longer trial & error. It is patent error all round, while multiple Lagos cronies line their pockets in preparation of elections to bribe the poor then come & shout mandate.”
The statement has ignited a heated debate among Nigerians, with many echoing his sentiments about the perceived failures of the government.
Bashir's comments come at a time of heightened political tension and economic hardship in the country, further fueling public discourse on governance and accountability.
See reactions to comment from former governor’s son
Tolu (@Tolusey)
“You’re saying all these because of your father present predicament… the present government is actually working and on the right part.”
Emmanuel Ndiokwere (@EmmanuelNdiokw4):
“Haba! I didn't know that you've changed to the opposition. But your daddy would've been part of this if he had crossed the senate hurdle.”
Adedayo (@AareHmd)
“You wouldn’t be saying this if your father had gotten the ministerial post. You are not saying it because of your love for Nigerians, it’s because your father was pushed away.”
Certified Afc fan (@Mirage_Lee):
“But your father worked vigorously in helping him become the president. What was he thinking then? Just a question though.”
See his statement below:
El-Rufai's wife quizzes son over Tinubu vs Obasanjo
JUST IN: Presidency fires Obasanjo as former president calls for sack of INEC boss, "he wasted $16b"
Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Hadiza El-Rufai, the wife of the immediate past governor of Kaduna state, Nasir El-Rufai, has taken to social media to question their son, Bashir El-Rufai, over his comment.
President Tinubu and the former president had recently been at war of words with each other.
