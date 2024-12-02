Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 7 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international events

Sokoto state - Justice Muhammad Lawal Shuaibu has urged anti-corruption agents not to focus on Internet fraudsters popularly known as ‘Yahoo Boys’ but on larger figures involved in corrupt practices in the country.

Shuaibu said targeting high-profile individuals was crucial for achieving a stable society rather than targeting “yahoo boys.”

Shuaibu said targeting high-profile individuals was crucial for achieving a stable society Photo credit: EFCC

Source: Facebook

The Presiding Judge at the Court of Appeal, Sokoto Division, stated this during the opening of the North West Zonal Attorney General’s Anti-Corruption Forum (AGAF) on Monday, December 2.

“Now the focus is on yahoo boys. I implore all of you to target the bigger fish. Only then will we have a stable society.”

According to Vanguard, he lamented the continuous presence of corrupt individuals in positions of power.

Justice Shuaibu expressed disbelief at how a serving governor who had previously been incarcerated under his watch returned to power.

He urged stronger collaboration between state and federal agencies while criticizing judges who issue ex parte orders protecting individuals with immunity, preventing anti-corruption agents from carrying out their duties.

“People with immunity can still be invited and investigated.”

Court orders EFCC to take over Abuja estate with 753 duplexes

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Justice Jude Onwuegbuzie ordered a final forfeiture of an estate, resting on Plot 109 Cadastral Zone C09, Lokogoma District, Abuja to the federal government.

The estate measures 150,500 square metres and contains 753 units of duplexes and other apartments.

The property is the single largest asset recovery for the EFCC since its inception in 2003.

Source: Legit.ng