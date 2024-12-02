The presidency has tackled the critics of his tax reform bill who had claimed that it would impoverish some parts of the country

Bayo Onanuga, President Bola Tinubu's spokesperson, in a statement, maintained that the bill was not meant to make Lagos and Rivers outshine other states

According to the presidency, the tax reform bills are meant for the benefit of all Nigerians, irrespective of their regions and states

The Presidency has rejected claims that the Tax Reform Bills will disproportionately benefit Lagos or Rivers states while impoverishing the North. In a statement, Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy Bayo Onanuga described these insinuations as reckless and misleading.

According to Onanuga, the bills aim to improve the quality of life for all Nigerians, particularly the disadvantaged, rather than destroy the economy of any region. The Presidency emphasized that the tax reform bills are designed to be transformative and will not favour one section of the country over another.

Onanuga noted that many reactions to the bills are not grounded in facts or reality, with some commentators attempting to incite people against lawmakers or polarize different regions against each other.

In recent weeks, the tax reform bills have been the subject of public debate, with various political actors and commentators sharing their opinions. However, the Presidency maintains that the bills will not negatively impact any section of the country. Instead, they aim to enhance the quality of life for all Nigerians, especially those who are disadvantaged.

The tax reform bills have been controversial, with some governors and stakeholders expressing concerns that they may not be fair to all regions. However, the Presidency is adamant that the bills are designed to benefit all Nigerians, regardless of their region or background.

Highlights of tax reform bills

