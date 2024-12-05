Police operatives have discovered a gun-manufacturing factory operated by a father and his sons in Akwa Ibom state

The man and his sons fabricate various types of ammunition and firearms in the factory and sell them to criminals

The State Commissioner of Police, CP Joseph O. Eribo, said one suspect was arrested while others managed to escape when the police stormed the factory

Akwa Ibom state - A gun manufacturing factory operated by a father and his sons has been rediscovered by the police in Akwa Ibom state.

The State Commissioner of Police, CP Joseph O. Eribo, said various types of firearms are fabricated in the factory and sold to criminals.

Eribo disclosed that the police operatives discovered the gun factory based on credible information.

Speaking further, he said one suspect was arrested while others managed to escape when the police stormed the factory.

As reported by Channels Television, he stated this while addressing newsmen at the Command Headquarters in Ikot Akpan Abia, Uyo on Monday, December 2.

The police boss assured the public that efforts are ongoing to arrest the fleeing suspects.

“Based on credible information received by the Command, operatives raided a gun-making factory where firearms of various types were fabricated and sold to criminals.

“During the operation, one David Nse Emmanuel was arrested, while his father, Akpan Nse Emmanuel, and his brothers, who jointly run the business, fled.”

Eribo said seven newly made single-barrel guns, five newly made double-barrel guns, one special steel double-trigger pistol, one broken single-barrel gun, one trigger-handle walking stick knife, and several cut iron pipes used for constructing gun barrels were recovered from the factory.

