The UBA Foundation has announced the winners of the 14th National Essay Competition, celebrating Nigeria's brightest young minds

Tehilah Oluchukwu Isimah of Everest Heights Int’l Academy emerged as the overall winner, securing a N7.5 million educational grant

This year’s competition saw over 10,000 entries, with participants addressing the impact of carbon emissions on climate change in Nigeria

The UBA Foundation, the Corporate Social Responsibility arm of the United Bank for Africa (UBA) Group, has unveiled the winners of the 14th National Essay Competition (NEC).

This annual event celebrates exceptional writing talent among senior secondary school students across Nigeria.

Tehilah Isimah wins UBA foundation national essay competition. Photo credit: UBA Group/X

Source: Twitter

Isimah Emerges as Overall WinnerIsimah Emerges as Overall Winner

Tehilah Oluchukwu Isimah, a student of Everest Heights International Academy, Gwagwalada-Abuja, clinched the top prize at the Grand Finale held at UBA House yesterday.

She received a N7.5 million educational grant to support her university education at any African institution of her choice.

Overjoyed by her victory, Isimah shared:

“I am so happy, I prayed and worked so hard for this, even though I am a science student, I have always loved writing. I am very glad this dream of mine came through. UBA Foundation, this is answered prayers for me, I will forever be grateful.”

Other Winners and Notable Achievements

Obinna-Chukwu Chikamara Christabel of Regina Pacis College, Abuja, secured second place, earning a N5 million grant.

Essien Greatness Emediong from Nigerian Christian Institute, Uyo, Akwa Ibom, came third, taking home a N3.5 million grant.

This year’s competition continued the trend of female students dominating, with Isimah and Chikamara taking the top two spots.

Essien, the second runner-up, made history as the first male finalist in three years to secure a top position.

Girl Floors 41 Persons to Win Essay Contest in Soko

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Owuda Winifred, a student of Holy Family School has emerged as the star winner of the Book O'Clock essay competition addressed to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The essay contest was organised by Book O'Clock, a literary organisation, and had 42 entries from 15 schools in Sokoto state.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng