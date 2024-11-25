Some Lagos residents have called on the former governor of the state, Akinwunmi Ambode, to join the 2027 governorship race in the state

The group, under the auspice of the Lagos Residents Association (LRA), urged the ruling APC to give its ticket to Ambode in the 2027 election

According to the group, Ambode have the constitutional right to contest, and his track record in the state is a good test

Some residents of Lagos State are urging former Governor Akinwunmi Ambode to join the 2027 governorship race. They believe he has the "Midas touch" to transform the state, given his impressive track record during his previous term in office from 2015 to 2019. Despite losing the All Progressives Congress (APC) ticket under controversial circumstances, Ambode's legacy in human capital development, infrastructure, and total transformation of Lagos remains evident.

The Lagos Residents Association (LRA) has backed Ambode, urging the APC to give him its governorship ticket. According to Olumuyiwa Adesanmi, the LRA's president-general, it is Ambode's constitutional right to seek a second term, especially considering the suspicious circumstances surrounding his loss of the party's ticket in 2019. The group has also offered to purchase the nomination and expression of interest forms for Ambode to contest the 2027 governorship election.

Group advocates for Ambode's return as Lagos governor Photo Credit: @officialABAT

Source: Twitter

Ambode's achievements during his previous term in office have not gone unnoticed. He implemented various initiatives that positively impacted the lives of Lagos residents, including massive infrastructure development. His administration also established the Lagos State Neighborhood Safety Agency, which collaborated with federal police and other security outfits to ensure a safe Lagos State.

The call for Ambode to join the 2027 governorship race is not limited to the LRA. Other groups, including the Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC), have also expressed their support for Ambode's candidacy. MURIC has disclosed that Muslims in Lagos State are yearning for one of their own to become governor in 2027.

The APC stakeholders in Lagos have stressed the need for the party to give its governorship ticket to Ambode, citing his impressive track record and the massive development he brought to the state during his previous term in office. With the 2027 governorship election approaching, whether Ambode will heed the call to join the race remains to be seen.

Source: Legit.ng