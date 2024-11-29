Northern Senators held a closed-door meeting after the Senate passed the Tax Reform Bills for a second reading, but the details remain unknown

The Senate has called for a public hearing involving governors, traditional rulers, and other stakeholders to discuss the controversial bills

The proposed legislation aims to simplify the tax landscape, reduce the burden on small businesses, and streamline tax collection

On Thursday, Northern Senators held a private meeting following the upper chamber’s approval of the Tax Reform Bills for a second reading.

The gathering took place in room 301 and lasted around two hours. Senator Abdulaziz Yar’Adua, Chairman of the Northern Senators Forum, did not disclose any details of the discussion.

Senate's Actions and Debates

Earlier on Thursday, the Senate directed its Committee on Finance to invite governors, the Governors Forum, traditional rulers, and other stakeholders to a public hearing regarding the bills.

This decision followed the bills' controversial passage for a second reading. The Finance Committee has six weeks to report back with findings and recommendations.

Before the debate, the lawmakers had gone into a closed-door session. On their return from the executive session, Senate Leader Opeyemi Bamidele (APC, Ekiti Central) led the debate.

President's Tax Bills

President Bola Tinubu had in October sent four tax bills to the National Assembly.

The bills include the Tax Reform Bills comprising the Joint Revenue Board of Nigeria (Establishment) Bill, 2024; Nigeria Revenue Service (Establishment) Bill, 2024; Nigeria Revenue Service (Establishment) Bill, 2024; and Nigeria Tax Bill, 2024.

Initially, northern governors opposed the bills, labeling them anti-democratic. Consequently, the National Economic Council advised withdrawing the bills for further consultation.

National Economic Council's Stance

Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, announced after the 144th council meeting, chaired by Vice President Kashim Shettima, that the bills would be withdrawn for broader consultations.

Makinde emphasized the importance of building consensus and understanding among various regions.

Senate Passes Tinubu's Tax Reform Bills

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that the Senator Godswill Akpabio-led Nigerian Senate has passed the proposed four tax reform bills for a second reading.

The four controversial tax reform bills were transmitted to the Senate by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

