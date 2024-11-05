President Bola Tinubu’s Tax Reform Bill has been hailed as a catalyst for Nigeria’s tax system

Despite the opposition to the bill in some quarters, an expert has detailed the benefits of the bill to Nigeria’s economy

Key components of the reform include the Nigeria Tax Bill, intended to reduce overlapping taxes

President Bola Tinubu's Tax Reform Bill has become essential to his administration's economic vision. It focuses on creating a unified and efficient tax system that promises to drive national growth.

The bill comprises four legislative components, targets multiple taxation, enhances tax processes, and aims to align Nigeria's tax system with global standards.

Key components of the bill

The critical parts of the reform include the Nigeria Tax Bill, intended to reduce overlapping taxes; the Nigeria Tax Administration Bill, which seeks to unify tax processes; the Nigeria Revenue Service (Establishment) Bill, proposing to rename the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS); and the Joint Revenue Board Establishment Bill, which aims to create a Joint Revenue Board to streamline tax administration across the country.

Amidst all these components of the Tax Reform Bill, Legit.ng reported that the northern block had expressed scepticism over these reforms.

President Tinubu has strongly advocated the reform, appealing to northern governors to support the bill's progression.

What the 'Tax Reform Bill' seeks to achieve

Giving more insight into this bill, Arabinrin Aderonke Atoyebi, the Technical Assistant for Broadcast Media to the Executive Chairman of the FIRS, described the bill as aiming to transform Nigeria's economic terrain by reducing tax complexities and establishing a transparent, equitable model.

Experts have said the reform intends to enhance compliance, generate increased revenue, and finance essential goods by easing tax burdens.

She revealed that an essential aspect of the bill is its approach to VAT distribution, stating that it proposes a consumption-based derivate model, which allocates revenue to where goods and services are consumed rather than produced.

It will ease the complexities inherent in Nigeria's tax system

While a vital telecom firm might be in Lagos, the high consumer base would ensure VAT revenue benefits the north.

The bill seeks to ease the complexities inherent in the Nigerian tax system and strengthen it so individuals and businesses can fulfil their obligations.

She disclosed that the improvement will allow the government to finance quality-of-life improvements for Nigerians. She said it aligns with global best practices to make Nigeria alluring or investing.

Atoyebi emphasised the role of collaboration and dialogue in achieving this vision, adding that the time for change has come and that the country must be focused on realising it.

According to her, the bill shows the government's commitment to economic prosperity, efficiency and fairness as the country embarks on the journey.

President Tinubu and his team continue to advocate for the bill, seeing it as a foundation for national development and economic growth for all Nigerians.

