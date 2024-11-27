The Supreme Court has affirmed Sly Ezeokenwa as the authentic National Chairman of APGA, invalidating Chief Edozie Njoku’s claim

The court emphasized that the issue of party leadership is an internal matter and not justiciable, criticizing Njoku for attempting to enforce a non-executory judgment

Reacting to the judgment, Ezeokenwa praised the Judiciary for resolving the leadership dispute and reaffirming his position

The Supreme Court has affirmed Mr. Sly Ezeokenwa as the authentic National Chairman of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA).

In two unanimous judgments delivered on Wednesday, a five-member panel of the apex court invalidated Chief Edozie Njoku’s claim to the national leadership position in the party.

Court's Decision

The court held that its earlier verdict on the appeal marked SC/CV/687/2021, delivered on October 14, 2021, and corrected on March 24, 2023, did not confer any enforceable rights on Chief Njoku.

Justice Stephen Adah, who read the lead decision, emphasised that the reliefs granted in the 2021 APGA leadership tussle were only declaratory and not executory.

The court noted that the issue of leadership within a political party is an internal matter that is not justiciable.

Justice Adah criticized Njoku for attempting to enforce a judgment that had no executory relief and faulted the lower courts for relying on the previous Supreme Court decision to declare Njoku as the National Chairman of APGA.

Consequently, the Supreme Court vacated the judgment of the Court of Appeal in Abuja, delivered on June 28, 2024, which had upheld the verdict of a High Court of the Federal Capital Territory declaring Njoku as the National Chairman of APGA.

Fines and Further Appeals

The Supreme Court also imposed a fine of N20 million each against two members of the Njoku-led faction of APGA listed as respondents in the matter.

The court held that a third appeal relating to the APGA leadership tussle would abide by its decision in the matter. The three appeals were marked SC/CV/824/2024, SC/CV/825/2024, and SC/CV/826/2024.

Reaction from Sly Ezeokenwa

Reacting to the judgment, Mr. Ezeokenwa commended the Judiciary for effectively resolving the leadership dispute and affirming him as the bona fide Chairman of APGA.

He praised the court for proving itself as the hope of the common man.

"We should not always be saying bad things against the Judiciary. Today, I am very proud of our Judiciary as the last hope of the common man," Ezeokenwa stated.

He acknowledged the efforts of the Judiciary in delivering erudite judgments and criticized the selfish ambitions that led to the prolonged legal battle.

"The judgments today have affirmed the convention that brought us to office and that we are in charge of the running of the party’s affairs," Ezeokenwa added.

