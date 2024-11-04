Bianca Ojukwu declares commitment to Tinubu’s foreign policy thrust

The new Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Bianca Odumegwu Ojukwu, has disclosed her plan after assuming office

Ojukwu promised to ensure that Nigeria's consular services abroad are much more effective and Nigerians get that sense that the government truly cares

She declared that she is fully committed to keying into the foreign policy thrust of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's administration

State House, Abuja - The new Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Bianca Odumegwu Ojukwu, has promised to strengthen democratic institutions all over Africa.

Legit.ng earlier reported that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu swore in Ojukwu and six other ministers-designate in a ceremony held in the council chamber of the Aso Rock villa on Monday, November 4.

Ojuklwu said Nigeria will leverage the African Continental Free Trade Area to encourage and harness its economic potential.

The wife of the late Biafra warlord said she is fully committed to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s foreign policy thrust.

As reported by Vanguard, she made this known while speaking to State House correspondents after the swearing-in ceremony on Monday, November 4.

The minister said:

“In this respect, I am fully committed to keying into the foreign policy thrust of this government.

“The President has actually made things much easier by building the foreign policy thrust of his administration. The 4Ds comprise democracy, development, demographic engagement, and diaspora collaboration."

Ojukwu promised to look at Nigeria’s demography with its huge youth population of 70 percent, who are under the age of 43.

The minister said she will ensure that Nigeria consular services abroad are much more effective and that Nigerians get that sense that the government truly cares for their welfare.

“We have a diaspora that remits annually, $22 billion, we have a Diaspora that is doing so well all over the world, and if we can partner with them and ensure that we bring them into the administration’s initiatives and use them also to forge strategic partnerships with financial institutions all over the world, that will in no small way enhance the workings on the service delivery for the Foreign Minister."

Senate confirms Bianca, 6 other ministerial nominees

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Ojukwu and six others were confirmed ministers on Wednesday, October 30.

Nigerian Senate screened and confirmed the nominees after their names were sent to the house by Tinubu.

Senate President Goodwill Akpabio congratulated the ministers-designate and admonished them to hit the ground running

