Doyin Okupe insists that power should not return to the North in 2027, stressing the need to rotate power between the North and South for national stability

The former director-general of the Labour Party (LP) Okupe argues the North should not dominate politics for a third consecutive term

Okupe highlights past compromises, like educational concessions for the North, as examples of necessary cooperation for Nigeria’s unity

Doyin Okupe, former director-general of the Labour Party (LP) presidential campaign, has emphasized that power should not return to the North and President Bola Tinubu, in the 2027 election.

Okupe: Rotation between North and South essential for unity

Okupe speaks on Tinubu, northern presidency Photo credit: @musajiyadangana/@officialABAT

Source: Twitter

Okupe, speaking candidly about Nigeria's political future during a program on Arise TV, argued that it is crucial to adhere to the principle of rotating power between the North and the South, rather than having a concentrated political cycle.

His words:

“In 2027, power cannot return to the North yet. That’s not how it works. We rotate between the North and the South, not just eight years for the North and then eight years for the South. The rotation principle is key to the country’s stability and unity.”

Legit.ng reports that his statement comes in response to growing speculation that northern political interests may seek to retain control in the upcoming elections.

The former LP official noted that while he did not necessarily advocate for Bola Tinubu to run again in 2027, the rotation system should be respected, and the North should not dominate for a third consecutive term.

Okupe further stressed the importance of national cooperation, concession, and understanding in the country’s political process.

Reflecting on the country’s history, he pointed to moments of compromise in the past, such as the educational disparities between the North and South, which led to policy adjustments to ensure fairness.

Hear him:

“We’ve had times when the North lacked sufficient candidates for key national positions, and concessions were made to accommodate them,” Okupe said.

He also referenced the role of policies like affirmative action in education, where students from the North are often granted additional support to attend universities despite lower entrance scores.

See the video here:

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng