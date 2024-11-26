Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe has revealed that the National Assembly was not approached for approval before the purchase of a new presidential jet

The new Airbus A330, unveiled in August, faced backlash from Nigerians, with Presidential spokesperson Bayo Onanuga clarifying it was a "refurbished jet"

Abaribe expressed concern over the public's perception of the National Assembly as a rubber stamp, emphasising the need for legislative oversight

Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe, representing Abia South Senatorial District, has stated that the National Assembly was not approached for approval before the purchase of a new presidential jet.

The revelation comes amid widespread criticism of the Presidency for prioritising luxury amidst economic hardship faced by Nigerians.

Senator Abaribe denies National Assembly approval for new presidential jet. Photo credit: X/officialABAT/Eyinaya Abaribe

Source: Twitter

Unveiling of the New Jet

In August, the Presidency unveiled a new Airbus A330 purchased for President Bola Tinubu.

The announcement was met with backlash from Nigerians who felt the President was neglecting the economic struggles of the masses.

Presidential spokesperson Bayo Onanuga later clarified that the jet was not new but a "refurbished jet."

Criticism of the National Assembly

National Assembly members were also criticised, with many accusing them of being a rubber stamp for the Presidency's requests.

However, Senator Abaribe, appearing on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Monday, refuted these claims.

"I am in the national assembly, but I can tell you for a fact that nobody, quote me, nobody brought anything to the national assembly to say please approve this for purchase of a new plane," Abaribe stated.

Concerns Over Legislative Oversight

Senator Abaribe expressed concern that the failure of the Presidency to seek National Assembly approval undermines the legislative branch's role in checking the executive.

Senator Abaribe Speaks on Nnamdi Kanu

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that the former Minority Leader of the Senate, Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe, has urged for calm in response to the Supreme Court's decision not to release Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra.

Senator Abaribe, representing Abia South, assured the public that the Igbo community would actively pursue a political resolution to secure Kanu's freedom.

This statement comes after the Supreme Court overturned a previous appellate court ruling that had dismissed terrorism charges against Kanu.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng