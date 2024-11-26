Drama As EFCC Places Obaseki on Watch List, Begins Probe
- The EFCC has launched an investigation into the financial activities of former Edo state governor Godwin Obaseki, with a major focus on contracts awarded during his administration
- Sources within the EFCC stated that Obaseki's transactions were not directly linked to the former governor
- Interestingly, his successor, Governor Monday Okpebholo has formed a 14-member committee to investigate Obaseki’s eight years in government
Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.
The former governor of Edo state, Godwin Obaseki, is on the watch list of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).
The Punch in its publication on Tuesday, November 26, reported that the anti-graft agency had commenced an investigation into transactions, including contracts awarded during his tenure as the governor of Edo state.
Obaseki, bowed out of office on November 12, and his successor, Monday Okpebholo, has just established a 14-member state assets verification committee to investigate his tenure.
Obaseki: Sources confirmed EFCC begins probe
However, top sources in the EFCC, who pleaded anonymity, said so far the bulk of the transactions under Obaseki’s administration had not been directly linked to him.
The sources stated that the bulk of the transactions from Obaseki’s tenure cannot be directly traced back to him, as he reportedly used intermediaries for many deals.
The source said:
“An investigation has commenced on his administration. He can’t just be invited until the work has got to a certain stage.
“The bulk of the transactions, you can’t trace it to him. He made use of others.”
Another source said though the development not limited to Obaseki, all former governors are being watchlisted by the commission.
“All former governors are always on the commission’s watch list whether the commission has something with the fellow or not,” the source said.
As of the time of filling this report, the EFCC’s head of media and publicity, Dele Oyewale, is yet to react to the development.
Obaseki’s handover: EFCC arrests Edo Accountant General
In a similar development, Legit.ng earlier reported that the Edo state Accountant General, Mr. Julius O. Anelu and four other officials were arrested on Thursday, October 31, 2024.
Operatives of the EFCC arrested the five officials who are signatories to the state government accounts.
A source said the EFCC intend to keep the arrested officials till November 12, when the tenure of the outgoing government would end.
Source: Legit.ng
Esther Odili (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Esther Odili is a journalist and a Politics/Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng with 6+ years of experience. She Holds OND and HND in Mass Communication from the Nigerian Institue of Journalism (NIJ), where she was recognized as the best student in print journalism in 2018. Before joining Legit.ng, Esther has worked with other reputable media houses, such as the New Telegraph newspaper and Galaxy Television. In 2024, Esther obtained a certificate in advanced digital reporting from the Google News Initiative. Email: esther.odili@corp.legit.ng.