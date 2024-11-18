Labour Party launches online membership registration App

Labour Party (LP) has taken step to boost its membership across the nation ahead of the 2023 general election

The opposition party has announced the launch an online membership registration and revalidation application

The National Publicity Secretary of the Labour Party, Obiora Ifoh, shared more details about the application

FCT, Abuja - The Labour Party (LP) has launched an online membership registration and revalidation application before the 2027 general election.

The National Publicity Secretary of the Labour Party, Obiora Ifoh, said the aim is to exceed a membership size of 20 million.

Ifoh said the LP timetable for the congresses has also been released, starting with the ward and moving up to the state levels.

He explained that the congresses will commence immediately with membership revalidation.

This was disclosed in a statement Ifoh issued via LP X handle (formerly known as Twitter)@NgLabour on Monday, November 18.

The decision was made known at the end of the Labour Party National Executive Council (NEC) meeting held virtually on Saturday, November 16.

According to the statement, the NEC approves that

"Conscious of the need to expand the membership of the party, all members are expected to revalidate their membership while new members are to register online via https://ee.kobotoolbox.org/x/up9GnIuu.

"The first phase of this exercise commences with immediate effect and will end on the 31st January, 2025. This online registration will be used to update the Ward register ahead of the congresses."

Ward Congresses will commence between February and March 2025. Every interested member of the party aspiring to hold offices at the ward level should by this information commence the necessary preparations.”

The LP spokesperson disclosed that the local government congress will commence between April and May while the State Congress will commence between June and July, 2025.

The opposition party also approved the restructuring of the Directorate of Mobilization and Integration while it created the Directorate of International and Diaspora Affairs.

