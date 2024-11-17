NNPP chieftain Ambassador Olufemi Ajadi Oguntoyinbo has described the Ogun state local government election as a cham

Being an advocate of good governance, the NNPP chieftain alleged that OGSIEC manipulated the result of the election in favour of the ruling APC

According to the NNPP chieftain, the exercise was marred with irregularities while alleging that elections were not held in some areas of the state

Ambassador Olufemi Ajadi Oguntoyinbo, the Southwest Chieftain of the New Nigeria People's Party (NNPP), has strongly condemned the local government elections held in Ogun State on November 16, 2024, labelling them a "sham".

Ajadi, a vocal advocate for good governance and political stability, alleged that the Ogun State Independent Electoral Commission (OGSIEC) colluded with the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to manipulate the election results. He claimed that the announced results do not reflect the true will of the people, citing widespread irregularities, delays, and voter disenfranchisement.

NNPP chieftain recounts experience in Ogun election

Ajadi shared his personal experience, recounting how he waited until 4:15 pm at polling unit 027 in Adebimpe without seeing any OGSIEC officials. His wife, Oyindamola Ajadi, faced a similar issue at polling unit 090 at Mr Biggs in Ibafo, where electoral officers failed to show up. He criticized the lack of organization, stating that it undermines democracy and betrays the people's trust. Reports from NNPP polling agents across the state corroborated Ajadi's claims, detailing widespread delays, harassment, and intimidation by individuals allegedly linked to the APC.

The NNPP chieftain accused OGSIEC of failing to conduct free, fair, and credible elections, pointing out that officials often arrived late with insufficient ballot papers. In some areas, voters were left stranded due to missing materials, while others were completely unattended throughout the day. Ajadi questioned the whereabouts of the missing ballot papers, suggesting that rigging was already underway before the election began. He also alleged that armed thugs disrupted voting in several wards, chasing away NNPP members.

Ajadi called on the judiciary to intervene, ensuring that justice is served and warning against announcing manipulated results. He emphasized that the people of Ogun State deserve transparency and accountability, stating that announcing fraudulent results would be equivalent to robbing them in broad daylight ¹. The NNPP has vowed to pursue legal action to protect the integrity of the democratic process in Ogun State.

