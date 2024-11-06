NNPP governorship candidate in Ogun state, Olufemi Ajadi Oguntoyinbo, has sent a congratulatory note to the United States' president-elect, Donald Trump

Oguntoyinbo recalled how he predicted Trump's victory in the November 5 presidential election in the US

The NNPP chieftain then expressed optimism that Trump's presidency would bring peace to the world and stop the global tension

Olufemi Ajadi Oguntoyinbo, the 2023 New Nigeria People's Party (NNPP) governorship candidate for Ogun State, has congratulated Donald Trump on his re-election as U.S. President. Ajadi expressed confidence that Trump's leadership will bring lasting stability to the world, having previously predicted his victory in the U.S. elections.

Being a staunch advocate for good governance, Ajadi explained that he has consistently provided sharp insights on global and national political trends, often foreseeing outcomes with remarkable accuracy. He says his prediction of Trump's success highlights his keen understanding of political dynamics and commitment to staying informed on international affairs.

NNPP chieftain says Trump's victory is divine intervention

In a statement sent to Legit.ng on Wednesday, November 6, Ajadi described Trump's victory as a "divine intervention" that brings blessings beyond American borders. He emphasized Trump's role as a stabilizing force amid global tensions, predicting that his leadership could help avert a potential world war by promoting diplomacy and de-escalating tensions among powerful countries.

Ajadi also described Trump's diplomatic approach as beneficial for emerging markets and African nations, symbolizing a global movement toward fairness and mutual respect in international relations. He hopes Trump's presidency will foster partnerships with nations like Nigeria, advancing development through trade, technology, and security collaboration.

His comment followed the emergence of Trump as the winner of the November 5 presidential election in the United States. In the election, Trump, a Republican candidate, defeated Vice President Kamala Harris, the Democrat candidate.

