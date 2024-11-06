Global site navigation

Local editions

US Election 2024: NNPP Chieftain Writes Trump After His Prediction
US

US Election 2024: NNPP Chieftain Writes Trump After His Prediction

by  Bada Yusuf 2 min read
  • NNPP governorship candidate in Ogun state, Olufemi Ajadi Oguntoyinbo, has sent a congratulatory note to the United States' president-elect, Donald Trump
  • Oguntoyinbo recalled how he predicted Trump's victory in the November 5 presidential election in the US
  • The NNPP chieftain then expressed optimism that Trump's presidency would bring peace to the world and stop the global tension

PAY ATTENTION: Got a Minute? Complete Our Quick Survey About Legit.ng Today!

Olufemi Ajadi Oguntoyinbo, the 2023 New Nigeria People's Party (NNPP) governorship candidate for Ogun State, has congratulated Donald Trump on his re-election as U.S. President. Ajadi expressed confidence that Trump's leadership will bring lasting stability to the world, having previously predicted his victory in the U.S. elections.

Being a staunch advocate for good governance, Ajadi explained that he has consistently provided sharp insights on global and national political trends, often foreseeing outcomes with remarkable accuracy. He says his prediction of Trump's success highlights his keen understanding of political dynamics and commitment to staying informed on international affairs.

Read also

US Election: Yomi Casual reacts to Donald Trump's victory, advises Nigerians on next line of action

NNPP candidate in the 2023 governorship election in Ogun state Ambassador Olufemi Ajadi Oguntoyinbo, who successfully predicted Donald Trump's victory has congratulated the new American president and urged him to make peace in the world.
NNPP chieftain congratulates Trump Photo Credit: @OlufemiAjadio, Getty Images
Source: Twitter

NNPP chieftain says Trump's victory is divine intervention

In a statement sent to Legit.ng on Wednesday, November 6, Ajadi described Trump's victory as a "divine intervention" that brings blessings beyond American borders. He emphasized Trump's role as a stabilizing force amid global tensions, predicting that his leadership could help avert a potential world war by promoting diplomacy and de-escalating tensions among powerful countries.

PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng Needs Your Help! Take our Survey Now and See Improvements at LEGIT.NG Tomorrow

Ajadi also described Trump's diplomatic approach as beneficial for emerging markets and African nations, symbolizing a global movement toward fairness and mutual respect in international relations. He hopes Trump's presidency will foster partnerships with nations like Nigeria, advancing development through trade, technology, and security collaboration.

His comment followed the emergence of Trump as the winner of the November 5 presidential election in the United States. In the election, Trump, a Republican candidate, defeated Vice President Kamala Harris, the Democrat candidate.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Bada Yusuf avatar

Bada Yusuf (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Yusuf Amoo Bada is an accomplished writer with 7 years of experience in journalism and writing, he is also politics and current affairs editor with Legit.ng. He holds B.A in Literature from OAU, and Diploma in Mass Comm. He has obtained certificates in Advance Digital Reporting, News Lab workshop, Journalism AI Discovery. He previously worked as Editor with OperaNews. Legit’s Best Editor of the Year for Politics and Current Affairs Desk (2023). Contact: bada.yusuf.amoo@corp.legit.ng

Tags:
Hot: