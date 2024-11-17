The NNPP has kicked against the conduct of OGSIEC in the just concluded Ogun state local government election

OGSIEC is accused of being biased in the election as the NNPP cited poor organisation and several issues during the election

NNPP leaders and chieftains across the state gave different experiences of anomalies of the local government election in the state

The New Nigeria People's Party (NNPP) is speaking out against the Ogun State Independent Electoral Commission (OGSIEC) after the local government election held on November 16. The party claims that OGSIEC's conduct was biased and poorly organized, citing several issues that arose during the voting process.

Honourable Semiu Akingbala, the Ogun Central Senatorial Chairman of the NNPP, reported that OGSIEC officials were nowhere to be found in Ososun Ward 8, Ifo Local Government Area, which has 49 polling units. This wasn't an isolated incident, as similar complaints poured in from other regions, leaving many voters stranded for hours.

NNPP kick against Ogun council election Photo Credit: @OlufemiAjadio

Source: Twitter

In a statement sent to Legit.ng, the party said the situation was dire, with Akingbala stating that updates from polling stations revealed slow and uneven electoral processes in several wards by 3 PM. The NNPP's spokesperson in Ogun, Comrade Omokehinde Olowu, didn't mince words, criticizing OGSIEC for its logistical failures.

He pointed out that most OGSIEC officials didn't show up until 2pm, when many voters had already given up and gone home. To make matters worse, they arrived with a paltry 50 ballot papers for each position, sparking concerns about missing ballot papers and potential rigging.

Allegations NNPP raised again Ogun council poll

Olowu's allegations didn't stop there. He also claimed that NNPP members in various wards were intimidated and chased away by armed thugs. In Ofada Ward, NNPP councillorship candidate Prince Adenekan Azeez Aribidesi reported that OGSIEC officials finally arrived at polling unit 07 at OOLG Primary School, Ibafo, at 1:45 pm. However, in polling unit 08, NNPP members and agents faced harassment from individuals linked to the APC, allegedly with the support of police officers. This raises serious questions about the fairness and transparency of the election process.

In Ilushin Ward, Waterside constituency, NNPP member Ajayi Oluwatimilehin expressed frustration over the late arrival of election materials at 1 PM. These incidents suggest a broader pattern of disorganization and potential bias on the part of OGSIEC. The NNPP is right to demand answers and accountability from the electoral commission. As the party's spokesperson, Olowu, pointed out, the whole exercise seems suspicious, and it's clear that something went terribly wrong.

The NNPP's concerns about the election's conduct are valid and warrant a thorough investigation. The party's allegations of bias, poor organization, and intimidation must be taken seriously to ensure the integrity of the electoral process. As the dust settles, it's essential to examine what went wrong and how to prevent such issues in future elections. The people of Ogun State deserve better, and it's up to OGSIEC to restore trust in the electoral process.

