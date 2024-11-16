Ondo 2024 Governorship Election Live Results: How to Check from INEC Portal, Civic Hive Platform
Akure, Ondo state - As the people of Ondo state troop out to cast their votes in the Ondo 2024 governorship election, many are keen to know how to check and monitor the results, especially after counting begins at the polling units.
This was not possible in the past. However, Nigerians and other interested stakeholders can now check polling unit results live online.
This is thanks to the efforts of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and civil society organisations.
INEC said the opportunity to check the results live is part of its commitment to conducting transparent, free, fair, and credible governorship elections.
iREV: Ondo 2024 election real-time results
To ensure transparency, INEC will upload the Ondo state polling unit results on the Election Result Viewing Portal (IReV Portal).
This is in line with the electoral commission's established tradition.
Ondo 2024: How to access the results on the INEC portal
- Interested Nigerians are to access the site by login-in to https://www.inecelectionresults.ng/login; the link will take you to a sign-up or sign-in page
- After that, click on “Create New Account?” fill in your details in the form provided and click on “Sign in”
- You will also indicate your state of origin and click on “Continue”
- An account activation email will then be sent to the email address you provided in the form
- The next step is to copy the activation code, enter it into the text box provided on the portal to activate the account
- You will then be logged into the portal
- Upon successful login, you can select the election whose polling unit (PU) results you are interested in viewing
- You can also select the election type to view results: Presidential, Governorship, Senatorial, House of Representatives, House of Assembly, elections
Note that the iRev platform is only to monitor the results. INEC will manually collate the results and declare the winner afterwards.
Live Results by Civic Hive
Interested Nigerians can also track the results of the Ondo state governorship election through the live results portal created by Civic Hive, a non-governmental organisation committed to raising solutions that intersect with governance, citizen engagement and accountability.
The live results, which can be followed here, are presented in an easy-to-understand interactive map.
However, it's important to note that Civic Hive's data relies on the results announced by INEC. It is not declarative and only shows the trend of the results.
Live updates: Ondo state governorship election 2024
