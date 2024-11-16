Ondo governorship election is going on with a bit of entertainment as a DJ is spotted playing soft music at a polling unit

The Ondo state governorship election is held today, Saturday, November 16. The election day is a bit of entertainment at at Ward 4, Obenla community in Ilaje local government area of Ondo state, the polling unit of Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa.

Aiyedatiwa is the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the election, which pundits have described as a two-horse race. The election is said to be between Aiyedatiwa and his counterpart in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Agboola Ajayi.

However, it is pertinent to note that the two candidates served as deputy governors under the late Akeredolu. Agboola fell apart with his former boss in 2020, while Aiyedatiwa served as the deputy when Akeredolu died.

Who is Lucky Aiyedatiwa?

Aiyedatiwa was born on January 12, 1965, in Obe-Nla, Ilaje Local Government Area. Aiyedatiwa's educational background includes attending Saint Peter's UNA Primary School, Ikosi High School, Lagos State College of Education, University of Ibadan, Lagos Business School, and the University of Liverpool, where he earned a Master's degree in Business Administration.

Before becoming governor, Aiyedatiwa served as deputy governor under Akeredolu, with whom he joined forces after a political fallout with Alfred Agboola Ajayi in 2020. As Deputy Governor, Aiyedatiwa acted as Governor during Akeredolu's medical leave.

Aiyedatiwa's background also includes serving as a federal commissioner on the Niger Delta Development Commission and working in various business roles.

See the video of the moment here:

