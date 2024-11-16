The Ondo State 2024 gubernatorial election sees Lucky Aiyedatiwa (APC) and Agboola Ajayi (PDP), among other candidates battle for the governorship

Over 1.7 million registered voters head to the polls as INEC assures a credible, seamless election

Opposition parties raise concerns over INEC’s engagement of the NURTW for material distribution, while voters express divided opinions

Akure, Ondo state - The political atmosphere in Ondo State is charged as voters from 18 local government areas head to the polls for the Ondo State 2024 gubernatorial election to elect a new governor.

The contest has primarily narrowed down to Lucky Aiyedatiwa of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Agboola Ajayi of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), both hailing from the southern senatorial district.

APC, PDP battle as Ondo 2024 guber election begins Photo credit: Lucky Aiyedatiwa, Agboola Ajayi

Source: Twitter

INEC assures of credible, seamless election

With over 1.7 million registered voters, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has assured residents of a credible and seamless election process, The Punch reported.

INEC spokesperson Dr. Tope Akanmu confirmed that all sensitive election materials had been dispatched, while security forces, including over 22,000 police officers, were on the ground.

“We are fully prepared to proceed with a seamless, credible, and inclusive election,” Akanmu said

IGP deploys personnel to Akure, Ondo town, others

Vanguard reported that the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, has deployed Commissioners of Police to all local governments in a bid to secure the electoral process.

Officers were spotted in major towns, including Akure, Ondo Town, and Igbokoda, as part of a robust strategy to deter violence.

INEC under fire for engaging NURTW

Opposition parties have criticized INEC’s decision to engage the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) for material distribution. Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the PDP, Ibrahim Abdullahi, expressed fears of bias, citing the union’s ties to APC loyalist MC Oluomo.

“This arrangement could compromise the process,” Abdullahi warned.

Ladipo Johnson of the New Nigeria Peoples Party echoed similar concerns, urging INEC to reconsider its logistics strategy to maintain fairness.

Mixed reactions from residents over Ondo guber

Opinions among voters are divided. Oluseun Isaac, a resident of Ilaje, said he would vote based on his conscience, dismissing regional affiliations.

“Democracy is about choosing anyone that suits you, not being restricted to certain people,” he stated.

Conversely, Adeyemi Semiwo, a resident of Okitipupa, supported the idea of electing a governor from the underdeveloped southern zone.

“I’ll support any candidate from Ondo South,” she said, emphasizing the region’s need for growth.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng