The APC appeared to be having an upper hand in the Saturday, November 16, governorship election in Ondo state

Aside from being the ruling party, the APC governorship candidate and governor of the state, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, had the experience and connection with the grassroots to win the poll

Also, the APC is determined to win the election as it has done in other recent off-cycle polls in Edo, Imo and Kogi states

The All Progressives Congress (APC) may win the Ondo governorship election, which will be held on Saturday, November 16, due to several factors. As the ruling party in Ondo, they seem to have the upper hand, although their performance in the state over the last eight years has been a subject of debate.

One key factor is the party's desperation to win at all costs, as seen in recent off-cycle gubernatorial elections in Edo, Imo, and Kogi States. This determination, combined with the performance and posture of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in those elections, might give the APC an edge.

Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa may win the Ondo governorship election Photo Credit: @OndoAPC

Source: Twitter

Who is winning Ondo governorship election?

Additionally, the APC candidate, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, has a strong profile, having served as the federal commissioner representing Ondo State on the Board of Niger Delta Development Commission and later as the acting governor of Ondo State ¹. His experience and connections within the state could work in his favour.

However, it's worth noting that the election is expected to be a close contest between the APC and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), with the PDP candidate, Agboola Ajayi, being a strong contender. The outcome ultimately depends on various factors, including voter turnout, campaign strategies, and the role of influential figures in the PDP.

Also, Ajayi and Aiyedatiwa were former deputy governors of the state under the late Governor Rotimi Akeredolu. The two contenders have had a taste of the government house in the state.

4 governorship candidates who may win Ondo election

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Ondo state governorship election will be held on Saturday, November 16, according to the timetable of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The election is said to be a race between the candidates of the APC, PDP, Labour Party and the SDP.

Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa of the APC and Agboola Ajayi of the PDP have both served as deputy governors to the late Governor Rotimi Akeredolu.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng