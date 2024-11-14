Nyesom Wike said the problem with the PDP is that certain party leaders are working to bring him down

FCT, Abuja - Nyesom Wike, minister of the federal capital territory (FCT), has said moves by some members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to bring him down is the party’s “problem”.

Speaking during a media briefing in Abuja on Wednesday, November 13, monitored by Legit.ng, the FCT minister lamented that alleged anti-Wike moves are the party’s undoing.

Wike insists he won't go down

He said:

“Let me tell you the problem, it is not that the PDP can not get its acts together, but it is this personal ambition; this attitude that I must bring Wike down.'

“And when all your attempts is to bring Wike down, you make mistake. It is in bringing Wike down, you are not focused, because Wike will not go down. Rather, you are the one that will go down.”

Legit.ng reports that the PDP has been battling an internal crisis since 2022 —before the 2023 presidential election.

Despite being a member of the PDP, Wike took up an appointment as minister in the administration of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2023.

The call by some stakeholders for the suspension of Wike over alleged anti-party activities and clamours for the national acting chairman of the PDP, Umar Damagum, to resign, have further polarised the party.

Wike appoints media aide

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Wike appointed Lere Olayinka as senior special assistant on public communication and social media.

In a statement, Anthony Ogunleye, director of press in the office of the FCT minister, said Olayinka’s appointment is effective immediately.

Olayinka served as special assistant on public communications to Ayodele Fayose, former governor of Ekiti state, from 2014 to 2018.

