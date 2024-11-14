Nyesom Wike, the minister of the FCT, has suspended Hadi Ahmad, the executive secretary of the FCDA, permanently

Nyesom Wike, the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, has taken swift action by suspending Hadi Ahmad, the Executive Secretary of the Federal Capital Development Authority (FCDA), indefinitely. This decision was made due to certain irregularities that warranted the minister's attention. As a result, Ahmad has been directed to hand over the reins to the Director of Engineering Services in the FCDA, ensuring a seamless transition.

In a terse statement on Thursday, November 14, Lere Olayinka, the minister's spokesperson, said Ahmad's suspension was with immediate effect.

The suspension is likely linked to contract variations that have raised concerns. Wike has been vocal about his dissatisfaction with these variations and has vowed to take action against those responsible. The minister has also issued directives to ensure that all approved files are properly handled, indicating a push for greater accountability within the FCDA.

According to Leadership, Wike recently approved the confirmation of eight new directors for the FCDA. This move aims to strengthen the authority's leadership and enhance its operational efficiency. The promoted directors, including Mr. Jatto Abdulkareem, are expected to use their expertise to drive the FCDA's objectives.

Wike's actions demonstrate his commitment to transparency and good governance within the FCDA. The minister has shown willingness to take tough decisions to maintain the integrity of the authority. For instance, he recently gave the FCDA secretary 24 hours to explain issues surrounding the National Mosque land.

